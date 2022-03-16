Newly obtained documents show Prince George’s and the state have developed an expansive vision for a 5-mile corridor of economic development to surround a new stadium, similar to Virginia’s “mini-city” approach. The state and county told the team in confidential documents that Prince George’s will help further team president Jason Wright’s goals for a stadium project that also advances social-justice initiatives.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Maryland is clearly willing to spend heavily on stadiums: Lawmakers are advancing a plan to put $1.2 billion into upgrading the state’s other two major pro sports stadiums in Baltimore. But, so far, state leaders have not introduced legislation to implement the Commanders pitch.

And if Prince George’s loses the Commanders and the multibillion-dollar project to build a new team stadium, the county would face an economic crater.

“I’m asking you to remember Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said, in her first public pitch for money for the stadium proposal. “Prince George’s County residents deserve the same commitment and resources.”

A Commanders spokesman said Wednesday that the FedEx Field location, where team owner Daniel Snyder already owns more than 200 acres, is the only site the team is considering in Maryland.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The 89-page pitch, delivered to the team in May and obtained by The Washington Post this week, offers the most detailed look yet into how a government vying for the team has proposed far more than economic incentives or a publicly financed stadium.

It describes a “Stadium District” that would not only anchor acres of sports-related development — including a hotel, a convention center, shopping, homes and an on-site sportsbook — but would also funnel billions into a majority-Black jurisdiction that local leaders say has repeatedly been left behind.

“We believe that the prospect of a new stadium represents an opportunity for even greater long-term impacts, serving as an engine for equitable and inclusive economic development and social justice,” the pitch reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Yet, in the months since, Maryland leaders have not put a financial proposal up for public debate, even as Virginia lawmakers advanced a lucrative offer for a stadium in Northern Virginia. The team has searched for a new stadium site for years, pitting the two states and the District against each other. The Commanders are contractually obligated to play in Landover until 2027 but are not required to move afterward.

Advertisement

The Maryland proposal featured a 65,000-seat indoor stadium as the crown jewel of the development, built just east of FedEx Field and atop the current parking lots, putting the stadium a 15- to 20-minute walk from a Metro stop. The stadium-district concept is similar to Truist Park in Atlanta, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Nationals Park in southwest D.C., which ushered in acres of redevelopment near the waterfront.

In Landover, the redevelopment vision would use the stadium to anchor the five-mile corridor of investment. It would run along Central Avenue and four stops of the Blue Line, from the D.C. boundary at Capitol Heights to Largo Town Center, east of FedEx Field. The county has already started putting resources into the so-called “Blue Line Corridor,” with the aim of turning it into an urban extension of D.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Over 10 years, the pitch said, the FedEx Field site would host nearly 4 million square feet of development, with pieces set aside to ensure minority-owned businesses benefited from the windfall. There would be four practice fields alongside team headquarters, plus public parks and 2,100 homes — many designated as affordable housing, to help Black families build “generational wealth,” the pitch said.

Advertisement

The campus would be integrated into the community, hosting a K-8 charter school, a field house for 16 basketball and volleyball courts, and a “team history and cultural museum.”

Pieces of the campus would be connected by a pedestrian and bike trail, part of which would be an elevated bridge. It would be dubbed the “Bobby Mitchell Greenway,” in honor of the team’s first Black player.

Story continues below advertisement

“It can demonstrate how corporate partnerships can innovate in equity, education, recreation and social justice initiatives,” the proposal said.

Money for Baltimore stadiums, but not Commanders

Though the proposal bore the signatures of Alsobrooks and Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Alsobrooks’s appeal in Annapolis on Tuesday signaled the plan has yet to secure widespread local approval like in Virginia. Hogan on Tuesday publicly rebuffed the idea that the state would build a stadium for a team, even though he backs investing in those of the Orioles and Ravens.

Advertisement

In the May proposal to the Commanders, Maryland highlighted the Maryland Stadium Authority’s decades of experience with professional sports venues, presumably to contrast with Virginia, which would need to create a Virginia Football Stadium Authority during the commonwealth’s upcoming special session.

Story continues below advertisement

Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci downplayed the significance of the governor’s signature on the May pitch, calling it a “marketing document” that “largely consists of pro forma information and boilerplate language regarding the capabilities of state agencies to assist the team in developing facilities.”

Ricci added, however, that Maryland “will continue to provide support and expertise to the county in its discussions with the team.”

A bill heard Tuesday in Annapolis would let the MSA pump $600 million into upgrading Camden Yards and another $600 million into M&T Bank Stadium. But so far, efforts to amend the bill to include the Commanders have not advanced, prompting Alsobrooks’s public plea.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The county’s proposal suggests the team could, as in the Virginia plan, get a cut of taxes generated at the new development — a feature that has not been publicly discussed. Neither had its pitch to possibly extend tax incentives to lower costs and attract other development around the stadium, including the team’s corporate headquarters and practice facilities.

In an analysis, the proposal touted the FedEx Field site’s viability while pointing out flaws in the alternative sites the team had once considered, such as Landover Mall (“relatively small site with high acquisition costs”), Oxon Cove ( “large site, but not near Metrorail” and “environmental constraints limit development potential”) and Greenbelt ( “limited space on site” and “would be in competition with the proposed FBI headquarters”).

The Commanders spokesman said that, after working with the county executive’s office, the team decided to narrow its focus in Maryland to the FedEx site.

Regional competition revs up

Competition in the D.C. region to host the Commanders has been spirited — and complicated by the team’s off-field scandals.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Wednesday introduced plans to build a $60 million indoor track-and field-stadium on the RFK campus as part of an effort to demonstrate a commitment to build a sports-entertainment district and lure the team back there. “I think world-class cities have their football team within their city limits,” Bowser told reporters.

In Virginia, Wright, the team president, met Tuesday with Loudoun County officials to go over the team’s concept for a new stadium and commercial complex, likely near a quarry off the northeast corner of Dulles International Airport, Loudoun officials said.

Phyliss Randall (D), chair of the county board, called the meeting introductory, saying “they walked through a very high-level idea of what they want to propose, if they were going to propose something.”

Advertisement

If the Commanders were to settle on Loudoun over two other possible sites in nearby Prince William County, Randall said she would want the team to be more transparent about its problems with sexual assault allegations, which are currently under congressional investigation.

“I don’t particularly care who you are, what entity or what individual you are, I will always stand on the side of listening to and supporting women,” she said.

Prince William County officials said they have not yet met with The Commanders.

While the jurisdictions are seeking the financial windfall the project would bring, Maryland’s leaders seek also to stave off the economic devastation that would be left behind if FedEx Field were abandoned.

“I have thousands of constituents who live within a mile radius, whose property values will plummet if they have an empty stadium in their backyard,” said Jazz Lewis (D-Prince George’s), the House Democratic caucus chair, whose district includes FedEx Field.

“We’re just looking for parity,” Lewis said, referring to the state’s willingness to invest $1.2 billion into retaining Baltimore stadiums.

Whether or not the county keeps the team, Alsobrooks said funneling resources to the Blue Line Corridor is a chief goal of her administration.

“It’s our next opportunity,” she said. It’s also, she said, the “best opportunity for the Commanders to realize their vision for long-term economic sustainability.”