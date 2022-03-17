Advertisement

Many of the traditional St. Patrick’s Day haunts are offering their usual programming: The Dubliner opens at 9 a.m. with 48-cent Guinness drafts for the first hour in honor of the Capitol Hill pub’s 48th anniversary as well as live music from a host of musicians all day. Next door, Kelly’s Irish Times is bringing back some of its favorite former bartenders for what should be a lively and nostalgic party, beginning at 10 a.m. Ireland’s Four Provinces in Falls Church gets underway even earlier, with its traditional kegs and eggs breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and live music on both the patio and in the dining room, where set meals will be served. Look for a menu of “Irish classics” in the bar all day.

Duffy’s opens at 11 a.m. with free Irish burritos for the first 30 customers, pipers performing at 4 p.m. and Irish dancers at 5 p.m. Live music gets underway at 10 a.m. at Ireland’s Four Courts in Court House, where seven bands take the stage throughout the day, and Irish dancers perform in the afternoon. The Irish Inn at Glen Echo opens at 11 a.m. and features music and Irish dancers throughout the day, and whiskey tastings between 4 and 6 p.m. As you might expect, this is the biggest day of the year at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe. Gates open at 10 a.m., with the release of a new beer, the Irish Barley Porter; an “Irish Village” with food vendors and booths; and live music from the 19th Street Band.

The Old Brogue in Great Falls offers its traditional meals with music: Lunchtime concerts at 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. that include two courses ($40 per person) and three-course dinners and shows at 4:45 and 7:30 p.m. ($45 per person). Too much trouble? There’s live music in the cozy snug bar beginning at 1 p.m., with a la carte pints and a $10 cover. Things are more low-key at Across the Pond in Dupont Circle, which opens at 10 a.m. and is taking reservations for the dining room while holding the bar seats for walk-in customers. Bag pipers will perform at approximately 3 p.m. Victura Park is more beer garden than Irish Pub, but the Kennedy Center’s outdoor gathering spot is using St. Patrick’s Day as an excuse for its spring reopening. Happy hour, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m., brings half-price Irish-style stouts from Virginia’s Lost Rhino and O’Connor Brewing Co., plus a menu with bangers and mash and Irish stew.

Poguetry in Motion at the Black Cat: Spend enough time in a pub on St. Patrick’s Day and you’re guaranteed to hear at least one (or three or four) songs by the Pogues. While the beloved band is no longer active, you can get a taste of them through Poguetry in Motion, a group featuring Pogues singer/tin whistle player Spider Stacy and bassist Cait O’Riordan backed by the Cajun stomp of the Lost Bayou Ramblers. 7:30 p.m. $35.

Irish Book Day: For those who’d prefer St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with a literary bent, the holiday is also the annual Irish Book Day, sponsored by cultural organization Solas Nua. This year’s theme is Holy Show’s Urban Odyssey, which finds four writers exploring Dublin, London, Brussels and Bucharest, Romania, in the manner of James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” A 26-page PDF can be downloaded from the Solas Nua website, but the group is also distributing physical copies at select Metro stations and other locations around D.C., including the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, Kramers, Georgetown University’s campus and the Irish Embassy.

D.C. Environmental Film Festival: This year marks the 30th anniversary for the Environmental Film Festival, which usually screens more than 100 films about the natural world at sites across the city. This spring’s edition of the festival will be all-virtual once again, so you can stream the films from your living room. In honor of the milestone anniversary, journalists and filmmakers will discuss pressing environmental issues as part of a new initiative called the Forum. While all-access passes are available, a number of films, including screenings presented by the National Museum of Women in the Arts, the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian, are available to watch free. Through March 27. Individual film screenings vary; all-access pass $50.

’Favorite Movies and Their Stars: The Good, the Bad, the Gorgeous, and the Funny’ virtual discussion series from the Smithsonian: The first session of this four-part series finds writer and filmmaker Sara Lukinson revisiting the cultural legacy of movie stars focuses on Barbra Streisand and Julie Andrews. The two very different actresses and singers both started on the stage before they moved on-screen, with Streisand setting the standard for “Funny Girl” and Andrews’ inimitable role as governess Maria in “The Sound of Music.” The discussion will be on Zoom, and a link will be sent closer to the date of the program. Noon to 1:15 p.m. $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers.

Taste of Iceland at Songbyrd: The Reykjavik Calling Concert is all about Icelandic music, with headliner Laufey bringing jazz sensibilities and R&B grooves to the stage. Singer Anna Gréta, who combines jazz, pop and folk to create her own Nordic sound, and DJ Hermigervil make appearances alongside Laufey to deliver a slice of modern Icelandic music to D.C. 7 to 10 p.m. Free.

Friday, March 18

The ‘Friends’ Experience at the Woodies Building: This nostalgia-drenched selfie studio features re-creations of the beloved sitcom’s sets, inviting visitors to sink into Chandler and Joey’s Barcaloungers (arranged in front of the oversized entertainment center), crowd onto Central Perk’s orange couch or pose for photos maneuvering a couch up a narrow stairwell, presumably while yelling “Pivot!” There are exhibits for serious fans of the show, including a collection of magna doodle screens from Chandler and Joey’s apartment, which changed each episode (“Clean up the duck feathers in the hallway!”), as well as costumes, a history of Jennifer Aniston’s hairstyles told through wigs and a jukebox that plays audio clips from popular episodes. Take time to soak in the Monica-level attention to detail — especially in Monica and Rachel’s kitchen — but feel free to cut loose in front of the re-creation of the fountain from the opening credits while the montage plays on a nearby video screen. That’s why it’s there. Through June 5. $34-$42.

‘Rise’ at the First Church of Christ, Scientist: During the past two years, Constellations Chamber Concerts turned private homes into concert halls with virtual performances. Now, many of the musicians who performed will reunite in-person for an event that spans three shows in two days. Drop in on one “Rise” performance or commit to the whole series: Each concert is different, with music inspired by the theme of rising above difficult circumstances. Saturday afternoon’s concert is the debut of Daniel Pesca’s “Walk with me, my joy,” followed by a Q&A session with the composer and performers and then a second performance of this new work for flute, cello, mallet percussion and piano. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4 and 7:30 p.m. $20-$90.

Annapolis Oyster Fest: The next week is a busy one for eateries in and around Maryland’s capital. The annual Annapolis Oyster Fest runs through Saturday, with 17 restaurants offering specials on all manner of Maryland oysters — fried, grilled, baked, in shooters, on the half-shell — often paired with discounted local craft beers. Deals include $1 oysters at McGarvey’s Saloon, Stan and Joe’s and O’Brien’s Oyster Bar. Through Saturday.

’Negritude’ at Dupont Underground: This art show, featuring students from Howard University’s Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts, draws inspiration from the days when U Street was known as Black Broadway, using visual arts, theater and music “to bring this story to life.” After a public opening party and gala, the exhibition is open Saturday and Sunday, and again March 25-27. Opening 4 to 7 p.m., $5-$12; Opening gala 7 to 11 p.m., $10-$40.

Touché Amoré at the Black Cat: Sometimes you need to hear loud, pained howls to feel less sad. At least, that’s the solace that Touché Amoré has been offering to fans for more than a decade. The post-hardcore quintet’s thrashing drums and pummeling guitars all serve as the engine for frontman Jeremy Bolm’s singalong roars into the void. The band’s 2020 album “Lament” is a fitting summation for devoted fans and a perfect entry point for novices. Bolm wails about the anguish of not being able to be everything to everyone. It’s heavy stuff. Even for a guy whose lyrical inspiration for the band’s previous album (“Stage Four”) was musical penance for being on tour while his mother died of breast cancer. But “Lament” finds Bolm and crew exploring new sounds and textures underneath the pain that begs you to allow the space to hope again. 7 p.m. $22-$25.

Heurich House Museum reopens: Just before the turn of the 20th century, Washington beer magnate Christian Heurich built an opulent mansion just south of Dupont Circle. Befitting the owner of the city’s largest brewery, it was filled with stunning woodwork and art, and such novel inventions as fireproofed walls and speaking tubes that run between floors. The interior is mostly untouched, and after an extended pandemic closure, the museum is once again open for guided tours. Pair your visit with a stop at the 1921 Biergarten in the house’s backyard, which honors Heurich’s legacy by selling local craft beers and hosting an exhibit about the brewery’s history. Fire pits and Adirondack chairs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tours are available at 4 and 5:30 p.m., and cost $10; the beer garden is open from 4 to 7 p.m., and admission is free.

Saturday, March 19

National Cherry Blossom Festival’s family celebration at the Smithsonian American Art Museum: Head outside of the American Art museum in Chinatown for taiko drumming and koto performances and Les the DJ spinning Japanese pop and soul records, and stick around for family crafting and coloring. In the galleries, kids can complete a scavenger hunt. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Minyo Blooms at National Harbor: Minyo Crusaders play a traditional Japanese folk music called minyo but turn the style on its head by layering propulsive Latin and Afro-Cuban rhythms under the haunting melodies. “Minyo is dead in Japan, but we are trying to bring minyo back,” bandleader Katsumi Tanaka explained during a 2021 Tiny Desk (Home) concert on NPR. By making the sound relevant to a new generation, they might just succeed. The group plays an outdoor concert at National Harbor on March 19, the night before performing at the festival’s sold-out opening ceremony. 4 to 5 p.m. Free.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations: The Irish-themed parties don’t end on Thursday. Ireland at the Wharf, sponsored with Kirwan’s on the Wharf, features a Guinness beer garden on a pier, Ireland’s Six Nations rugby game with Scotland on a big outdoor screen, and live music and dance performances throughout the day. The party runs from noon to 6 p.m. with free admission. In Clarendon, ShamRock n’ Roll at the Lot includes cover bands Klepto Radio and Uncle Jessie; DJs 2Nutz and Blackstar; yard games, such as corn hole and bucket pong; food trucks; jello shots; and “an adult sandpit.” Gates open at 2 p.m., and admission is free with an RSVP.

Christylez Bacon and the Washington Sound Museum Orchestra: D.C. music fans know Christylez Bacon as one of the area’s most engaging (and stylish) progressive hip-hop artists, with material that entertains crowds of all ages. This show finds Bacon performing with his Washington Sound Museum Orchestra, an eclectic ensemble featuring artists from across the spectrum of classical, jazz and go-go. 6 p.m. Free.

'Grace’ at Ford’s Theatre: D.C.-based composer Nolan Williams Jr.’s new show, “Grace,” at Ford’s Theatre is a musical feast of R&B, jazz, and powerful ballads. The world-premiere musical celebrates African American culinary traditions and culture through the story of the Mintons, who gather together in Philadelphia to decide the future of their restaurant after the death of the family’s matriarch. Through May 14. $22-$81.

Sunday, March 20

Jazmine Sullivan at the Anthem: It’s been 14 months and change since this Philadelphia-raised R&B singer dramatically expanded her music’s truth-telling capabilities with her fourth album, “Heaux Tales,” a collection of heart-bruised songs rendered with exhilarating candor and a heightened attention to detail. The only way for Sullivan’s music to feel more real is to hear it sung in 3D. 8 p.m. $49.50-$125.

Tequila and Mezcal Festival at Oyamel: It might seem like every day is tequila and mezcal day at Oyamel, which serves some of the best margaritas in town. But things get serious during the Penn Quarter restaurant’s annual Tequila and Mezcal Festival, including this cocktail class-turned cocktail party. Assistant General Manager Azael Salgado shows how to craft five of their house drinks, including the spiced Sagrado Corazón and the Desert Rose, made with raicilla, a different product of the agave plant. Tickets include five cocktails and snacks. 6:30 p.m. $65.

Annapolis Restaurant Week: Hot on the heels of the citywide Annapolis Oyster Fest (see Friday, above), Annapolis Restaurant Week begins, with prix fixe breakfast, lunch and dinner specials at around 40 restaurants. (Carryout deals are offered at some, not all participating businesses, so it pays to check the website.) Through March 27. Prices vary.

Tuesday, March 22

‘The Merchant of Venice’ at the Shakespeare Theatre Company: Staging this Shakespearean problem play is tantamount to a provocation these days — which is why Washington Post theater critic Peter Marks is deeply curious to see what Shakespeare Theatre Company and director Arin Arbus have in mind, in bringing it to us in such troubled times. It has the additional considerable look-in value of the always trenchant John Douglas Thompson as Shylock, a Black actor and casting choice that introduces not only irresistible theatrical heft, but also the intersectional issue of race. It is a co-production with Brooklyn-based Theatre for a New Audience. Through April 17. $20-$90.

Mdou Moctar at 9:30 Club: Modern protest music lacks a certain oomph to spring people to action. Scratch that, maybe it’s just American protest music that’s falling short. If you tune your ears to Niger, you can hear the unmistakable starlight of Mdou Moctar’s guitar riffs and chantable choruses decrying the atrocities in his homeland. There are hints of the stateside guitarists that inspired Moctar, including Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen, but the darting, rapturous sounds the Nigerien conjures along a fretboard are all his own. “Afrique Victime” finds Moctar in a dynamite quartet formation (Rockville-raised bassist/producer Mikey Coltun provides tight structure to the sprawling jams) with anthems that rally for basic infrastructure and women’s rights for his people. You might not find music that speaks more to being alive. 7 p.m. $25.

‘Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping’ singalong at Alamo Drafthouse: The Lonely Island, a comedy trio perhaps best known for their digital shorts on “Saturday Night Live,” are the brains behind the underrated 2015 comedy. Andy Samberg plays an immature former boy-bander hoping to jump-start his solo career under the name “Conner4Real,” leaving his former bandmates behind in a quest for fame and celebrity. Packed with original songs including “I’m So Humble” and “Equal Rights,” audiences are encouraged to sing along to the music of the extended Lonely Island universe. 7:30 p.m. $17.22

Wednesday, March 23