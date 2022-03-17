Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services department, said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was reported about 2 p.m. and was confined to the victim’s apartment, Maggiolo said. The building is on the border of the LeDroit Park and Bloomingdale neighborhoods.

Maggiolo said the fire was extinguished quickly and the victim was the sole occupant. Police said she died about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Another fire on Thursday in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington left 10 people displaced, three of them children, the fire department said.