But inside one of the homes, Ivanna Ivaniv, 36, can think of almost nothing else. Her life had been ordered, but now it is flooded with chaos and doubt. Just a few weeks ago, she was a dentist at a thriving practice in Lviv in western Ukraine, having wine and cheese with friends in a small cafe. Weeks before that, she was arranging swimming and dancing lessons for her kids and making summer vacation plans.

The war has made those plans pointless, those memories painful. Now living in her sister’s Maryland home, Ivaniv and her children are among the nearly 3 million Ukrainians who have fled a war where in just two weeks shelling has made neighborhoods unrecognizable and attacks and battles have left thousands dead and wounded, according to United Nations data.

Ivaniv had a visa to travel here, family to stay with and knows her situation is much better than that of most refugees. But even so, solace is hard to find.

“I do feel lucky, but I cannot feel true happiness right now,” Ivaniv said. “I feel lost and isolated from the whole world and the future is unpredictable.”

She speaks softly and occasionally turns to her sister, Olga Baczara, for help finding the right English word. Her voice quavers.

“I don’t know what to do,” she says.

In Lviv, Ivaniv had prepared for what she hoped would never happen. The gas tank in her car was full. Emergency backpacks for her three young children were packed. Birth certificates, passports, visas and immunization records were in order.

If war came, she and her children would leave their apartment near the center of Lviv and head to Poland. Like many others in Ukraine, she didn’t think it would, but she wanted to be ready.

The war came.

Russian bombs and missiles shattered the early-morning quiet in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and other cities on Feb. 24. Ivaniv was on her phone, texting and talking with her parents and siblings and reading posts from friends on Facebook who were awakened by the explosions.

“I was in a panic,” she said. She began taking photos on her phone of all her important documents and texting them to her sister. Just in case they got lost. Just in case …

She and her ex-husband, a doctor in Lviv, agreed that taking their children out of the country immediately was the best decision. Before dawn that morning she woke Solomiia, 11, and told her why they had to leave. “There is bombing in Kyiv,” she told her. “We must go.” They woke Kseniia, 8 and Damian, 4, got them dressed and loaded them into the car.

Across the country, thousands of other Ukrainians were doing the same. Lines of cars packed with people and their belongings stretched for miles on the highway. The drive from Lviv to the Polish border typically took 90 minutes. This time it included a 19-hour wait in the car at the border.

“Mama it looks like the apocalypse,” Solomiia told her mother.

Two days later Ivaniv and her children were on a flight from Warsaw to Washington. Most of Ukraine’s refugees have gone to Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and other nearby countries. Some are starting to reach other countries in western Europe. A much smaller number have made it to the United States.

Here Ivaniv knows she is safe. She knows her children are safe. But there have been no restful nights. Friends of friends have died in bombings. She worries about everyone who couldn’t get out and all those who stayed to fight or simply chose to remain. People like her parents, both doctors, who have stayed in Lviv determined to help where they can — and to take care of Kitty, the cat she had to leave behind.

Ivaniv and Baczara follow news of the war every way they can. They text with friends and colleagues. They track developments on social media and on television. They’ve watched Anderson Cooper on CNN reporting from their home city. Each day at 9 a.m. the sisters call their parents to check on them.

For the most part, Lviv has escaped the worst of the war. But on Sunday morning, their parents were startled out of their sleep by the thunder of Russian bombs hitting a military installation in Yavoriv, a city about 30 miles to the west.

“My parents could hear it. It was loud!” Baczara texted that day. “We all worry, it’s insane! Sad for all who perished and their families.”

Their parents, both 75, are staying put. “They say that Ukraine has been invaded before and their parents stayed, so they will stay too,” Baczara said.

The sisters want to do more. They raise money for Ukrainian relief efforts. They join other Ukrainians at rallies in front of the White House. But helplessness and despair can seep in.

“When I’m watching the news it is horror,” Ivaniv said. Solomiia sat next to her on the couch, holding her mother’s arm. Damian and Kseniia played with a Thomas the Train Engine set on the floor nearby. “I can see kids dying like my kids.”

Solomiia’s eyes brim with tears.

“My sister and brother-in-law, they are very kind and I am in perfect conditions here with the kids,” Ivaniv said. “But this time I really want to go home because I don’t feel I can function here. My daughter is crying. She is lonely.”

Solomiia speaks softly like her mother. She says she misses her friends. Some made it out of Ukraine. Some are still there. They try to make jokes to lift each other’s spirits. But mostly, she said, “I’m feeling sad, alone. I don’t know what to do here.”

Slowly some elements of normal are reentering their lives.

This week, Solomiia and her siblings were able to start going to school. Everyone has been welcoming, their mother said. During his first day in kindergarten, Damian’s teacher texted photos of him to Ivaniv to show him playing with the other kids. That night he told his mom to make sure and wake him up early so he wouldn’t miss school the next day.

Solomiia noticed a girls soccer team practicing on a field. It’s her favorite sport and her mom asked the coach if she could play with the girls that day. Sure, he told her. She scored four goals at the practice and now she’s joining the team. One of the kids brought her a pair of cleats.

Ivaniv welcomes the kindnesses. And yet each moment away from home feels weighted with a grief she tries to push away. What will become of her country? Of her home?

On Wednesday, she watched live as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress asking for the support of the American people in the fight against Russia. He showed a video that included scenes of landmarks and neighborhoods across Ukraine before and after Russian attacks. It also showed harrowing images of Ukrainians wounded or killed in just two weeks of war. The familiar footage made her cry again. She worries that the world will get used to this and that it will cease to shock.

“Nobody in Ukraine could imagine the level of cruelty of Russians,” she said. “This can’t be forgiven or forgotten.”