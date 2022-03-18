Four years after the D.C. Council approved the creation of a municipal Clemency Board — to recommend to the White House which local offenders are worthy of mercy — the panel is about to begin accepting applications from people seeking shortened D.C. prison terms or forgiveness, Bowser announced Friday.

“In so many critical areas, the District of Columbia functions as a state, but … we lack the ability to grant pardons or commute sentences,” she said in a statement. “Today’s launch of the application process for letters of recommendation is yet another step towards statehood. I look forward to the day when I can issue a pardon or commute a sentence without having to ask the President.”

Defendants accused of breaking city laws — any felony from drug peddling to murder — are prosecuted locally in D.C. Superior Court. But after being sentenced, they become enmeshed in the federal system, starting with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Because the city hasn’t had a prison of its own in about 20 years, District inmates are housed in various federal correctional facilities.

Until now, D.C. prisoners asking for commutations or pardons (and former D.C. prisoners seeking pardons) had to follow the process that exists for people convicted of federal crimes: They had to apply to the Justice Department and hope that the department would pass along a favorable recommendation to the White House. Unlike state prisoners, their clemency requests were added to the stacks of petitions sent to the Justice Department by federal offenders all over the country.

By establishing the D.C. Clemency Board, the city has streamlined the process for D.C. prisoners, essentially cutting out the Justice Department, with the board submitting recommendations directly to the president, according to Josephine Ross, a Howard University law professor and advocate for creating the panel.

Although the board was formed in 2018, the rules by which it would operate were not finalized by the Bowser administration until last year, Ross said. The delay partly stemmed from debates over the details of those regulations, she said. She said another reason for the lack of urgency was probably a local perception that then-President Donald Trump — who often clashed with Bowser — would have given short shrift to any clemency recommendation submitted by the D.C. government.

“The Clemency Board is eager to hear from persons seeking clemency — especially persons in priority categories, such as the those who were convicted and sentenced for offenses under a statutory scheme where the penalties have been reduced since they were convicted,” the board’s chairman, Patrick Canavan, a mental health professional, said in a statement. “We know that many people in prison have worked very hard to put themselves in a position to return home safely.”

Besides Canavan, the eight-member board includes two lawyers in private practice, a D.C. Council member, a minister and one designee each from the U.S. attorney office in Washington, the D.C. Attorney General’s Office and D.C. Public Defender Service.