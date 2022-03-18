“A lot of people who experience abuse as children grow up to form healthy relationships,” he said. But, instead of seeking help, he said, “I went to a dark place.”

He went into law “to help the little guy,” he said, founding a law firm that helps consumers deal with inaccurate credit reports, identity theft and related issues.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wasn’t raised this way,” he said. “I was lying to myself.”

According to the court records, he met his initial victims on a website that promised to connect older men with younger women looking for financial support. Those girls introduced him to others. There were ultimately six teens from three local high schools. He gave them cash and drugs in exchange for sex, which he sometimes recorded without their knowledge.

Advertisement

While the girls may have initially told him they were 18, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Cain said in court, from their appearance and behavior “any semi-intelligent adult … would know instantly” that they were not. The girls would talk about getting grounded, where they wanted to go to college and issues with their parents, Cain said. Erausquin would also sometimes arrange for them to be picked up at school.

“It was patently obvious that they were underage,” she said.

Two of the victims spoke in court, saying they were still haunted four years later by what had occurred.