According to the court records, he met his initial victims on a website that promised to connect older men with younger women looking for financial support. Those girls introduced him to others. There were ultimately six teens from three local high schools. He gave them cash and drugs in exchange for sex, which he sometimes recorded without their knowledge.

While the girls may have initially told him they were 18, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Cain said in court, from their appearance and behavior “any semi-intelligent adult … would know instantly” that they were not. The girls would talk about getting grounded, where they wanted to go to college and issues with their parents, Cain said. Erausquin would also sometimes arrange for them to be picked up at school.

“It was patently obvious that they were underage,” she said.

Two of the victims spoke in court, saying they were still haunted four years later by what had occurred.

“My relationship with intimacy will always be tainted,” one woman said. “I was a child. … The complete disregard for my well-being resulted in terrible, lifelong consequences.”

Erasquin said he went to “a dark place” after being abused as a child.

He went into law “to help the little guy,” he said, founding a law firm that helps consumers deal with inaccurate credit reports, identity theft and related issues.