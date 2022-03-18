A Black Lives Matter activist exposed the role two local police officers played in the Capitol insurrection. Their small town rapidly took sides.
Instead, Fracker pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy Friday, with an agreement to provide full cooperation to federal authorities. His plea agreement says he faces a possible sentence of 15 to 21 months in prison.
Also Friday, a man elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates who recorded himself storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder.
Derrick Evans, 36, of Prichard, W.Va., admitted to seeing and video-recording rioters overrunning police lines blocking the East Plaza, following the crowd up the Capitol steps and narrating events as the Rotunda Doors until they were breached.
“Here we go! Here we go! Open the doors,” Evans admitted saying on video he live-streamed on Facebook before deleting. “The door’s cracked. We’re goin’ in!”
Evans was arrested two days after the riot and resigned before taking state office.