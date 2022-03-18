A former police officer from southern Virginia pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to obstruct Congress in its electoral vote count on Jan. 6, 2021, and agreed to cooperate against a fellow officer who traveled to the Capitol with him and remains behind bars pending trial next month.

Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, were both officers on the Rocky Mount Police Department when they drove to the Capitol on Jan. 6, where prosecutors say they took selfies, made social media posts and gave media interviews. In one post, Fracker wrote, “Sorry I hate freedom? … not like I did anything illegal.” They were quickly identified by residents of Rocky Mount and arrested a week later. Both were fired from the Rocky Mount department. Robertson was later ordered held until trial because he kept acquiring firearms in defiance of a pretrial order not to do so. Both men were set for trial April 4.