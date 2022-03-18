Deputies found a woman in an apartment with stab wounds, authorities said. Another woman left the apartment with a knife and would not drop it, police said. The woman “lunged at the deputies,” who then shot her, the department said. She died at a hospital.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. No deputies were injured.

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office said Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting.

Police did not identify either of the women or the deputies.

In Frederick County, a man was shot by a sheriff’s deputy after firing at the deputy first, Frederick County Sheriff Charles A. Jenkins said at a news conference.

At about 2:45 a.m., the deputy attempted to stop a driver for suspected DUI and speeding on Interstate 270 at Route 85, Jenkins said. A chase ensued after the driver would not stop, Jenkins said.

The chase ended in the Kingsbrook Community area, where the driver got out of his car and another chase ensued on foot, Jenkins said. During the foot chase, the man fired at the deputy and the deputy fired back, Jenkins said.

The man is in stable condition at a hospital, Jenkins said. The deputy was not injured.