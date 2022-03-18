(iStock)A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in the District Heights area Thursday evening, Prince George’s County police said.Police identified the man as David Lorenzo Smith of D.C.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightOfficers responded to the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at about 5 p.m. for a reported shooting, police said. A man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said.He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.An investigation is ongoing.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...