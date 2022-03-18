But as the session now moves into its final weeks, and with the two chambers advancing vastly different versions of the legislation, it remains unclear when Maryland workers might finally get it.

The Senate has moved forward with a bill that outlines a standard of 12 weeks of partially paid leave, and up to 24 weeks for certain new parents. The House has settled on a measure that would create a commission to study the issue, again.

“This would be the fourth study in 10 years,” said one advocate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to express their frustrations candidly. “We don’t need another study.”

During the pandemic, momentum began to build in Annapolis, in Congress and across the country for paid family leave, a government program that supports paying workers when they give birth to a child, adopt, are recovering from a serious illness or are caring for a loved one who is sick. Senate Democrats say they want to move now.

“We’ve waited a long time to move forward on this important initiative,” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said during a recent news conference, flanked by Democratic senators and members of Time to Care, a coalition made up of unions, civil rights and religious organizations. “Marylanders should not and will not have to choose between being a parent or being with a loved one during their last days and wondering whether or not they can put food on their table. We will fix that problem.”

Should it adopt a paid-leave program, Maryland would join the District and become the 10th state in the country to do so. Yet, despite the state’s unprecedented surplus, House leaders have cited the pandemic’s economic uncertainties in calling for a slower approach.

“We have had a pandemic and a multitude of other things happened, including record inflation, gas prices,” Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), chairman of the House Economic Matters Committee, said Wednesday. “This isn’t kicking the can down the road. This is ensuring they get the best product.”

Lisa Barkan, 59, a retired attorney who is volunteering with Time to Care, said she doesn’t understand the wait.

Her son, Alex Fee, died in 2001 at 2½ years old from complications following a liver transplant. Barkan was able to take four months of paid leave, but only because her colleagues donated their time to her.

“I just can’t imagine what it would have been like if I had to go to work every day when there were decisions to be made about my son’s health and while he was in the hospital and especially when he was dying,” she said.

On Thursday, the Senate approved a bill that calls for an actuarial study of the program to be completed by October of this year. Under its plan, Maryland workers who worked at least 680 hours in the last year would be eligible to start receiving benefits in January 2025, ranging from $50 to $1,000 a week.

Senate Finance Vice Chairman Brian Feldman (D-Montgomery) said the average Maryland resident, making $54,600 a year, would pay $5.90 a week into the program. If they had to draw from the pool, they would receive $800 a week.

The Senate bill would require workers to cover 75 percent of the costs of the program, with employers paying 25 percent, rather than the 50/50 split outlined in the original January bill. Contributions would start in October 2023.

Unlike the federal Family And Medical Leave Act, which applies to companies with 50 or more workers and provides unpaid leave, this plan would apply to all businesses and offer a partial replacement of wages. Feldman said the program would capture the quarter of Maryland residents who work at smaller businesses and are not eligible for FMLA.

“We’re out of whack when it comes to the rest of the world when it comes to leave policies,” he said. “Covid has exacerbated that. States are moving in this direction. … We are trying to strike a balance, and that balance is we don’t want to be overburdening the businesses that are impacted.”

The bill was amended on the Senate floor so that developmentally disabled service providers would not need to contribute to the fund, and to allow certain new parents to be eligible for up to 24 weeks of benefits. A parent, for example, who uses 12 weeks to bond with a baby after childbirth would still be eligible for another 12 weeks if they or a loved one were recovering from a serious illness.

Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick) called that amendment to double benefits in some cases “outrageous.”

“We are setting up a system here where people aren’t going to work,” he argued.

Advocates favor the Senate bill over the House’s less-certain version, which would create a commission to study and make recommendations for establishing a program. The measure says the state intends to have a framework for a program in place by June 2023 and, “to the extent practicable,” allow workers to receive benefits by June 2024. The commission would decide what responsibility employers and workers would have in covering the cost of the program.

Republicans described paid leave as an overreach, with government inserting itself into a relationship between an employer and its employees. They argued that it would be a heavy burden on small businesses, and that larger companies might have their own plans. Feldman said businesses that have plans as good or better than the one proposed by the state would not be required to chip in.

Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready (R-Carroll) said he was sympathetic to the idea of the program but that “the labor market is still sorting itself out.” He said he supported the move by the House and the idea implementing a policy in a couple of years.

Senate Democrats, though, suggested the labor market would benefit from the move.

Sen. Malcolm Augustine (D-Prince George’s) argued during Thursday night that part of the reason for the so-called “Great Resignation,” in which millions of people across the United States have quit their jobs during the pandemic, is that workers have not had the flexibility to deal with caring for a loved one or recovering from an illness themselves.