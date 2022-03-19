Sometimes her brother would rant about bizarre conspiracy theories involving Eric Holder, attorney general during the Obama administration — the impenetrable fantasy world that brought Dowdell to the District in the first place.

Other times, Dowdell would be his old self, sending “lovey-dovey messages” and selfies that showed off the great head of hair he still had at age 65, Sell said. Though his mane and mustache had turned gray, he seemed much like the boy she’d grown up with.

But whatever hope Dowdell had of recovering after decades was extinguished March 9 when he was killed, police said, by a fellow psychiatric patient.

“It’s just hard to think that he died the way he did,” Sell said. “He died a violent death in a place where you’d think he would be safe.”

Dowdell’s death, still under investigation, is the latest incident at a 167-year-old facility that has long been criticized.

Founded in 1855 — the nation’s first federally funded mental hospital — St. Elizabeths houses, among others, patients who are criminal defendants, including those awaiting competence hearings and found not guilty by reason of insanity.

In recent years, the facility has come under fire for outbreaks of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, its allegedly excessive use of restraints, and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, after authorities said Dowdell, who was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, was gruesomely killed by another patient who wandered into his room, advocates for the mentally ill and Dowdell’s family want to know why.

Prosecutors said Charles Lee, 28, of Southeast Washington, was charged with first-degree murder in Dowdell’s death last week.

Court documents show Lee, who has been unhoused for five years and has a history of self-harm, was at St. Elizabeths for evaluation after he allegedly stabbed a man at Union Station in 2021. He was found competent to stand trial in February, but was held at the hospital for further treatment. A court report dated Feb. 24 said “four sharpened spoons” were found in his room on Feb. 11, and that his “hospital course was notable for several altercations with peers and staff.” Still, in that report, Lee was found “competent to proceed with his case.”

Early on the morning of March 9, however, something went very wrong.

At 2:43 a.m., according to video footage described in court documents, St. Elizabeths staff, looking into patients’ rooms with flashlights, appeared to check on patients.

At 2:50 a.m., Lee emerged from his room, went to the bathroom, then walked “straight to” Dowdell’s room, opened the door, and walked inside, the documents said. Staff checked on patients again at 3:10 a.m., but did not discover Lee in Dowdell’s room until 3:27 a.m., according to the documents.

They were met with a grisly scene. Lee was found standing over Dowdell, twisting his foot on Dowdell’s neck, the documents said. Blood was on the floor and on the wall, and two broken plastic spoons were near the bed.

Lee, who told police that “there is government secrecy technology in his body,” said he “just needed to kill someone,” court documents said. He also said he sharpened a spoon to use as a weapon and give Dowdell “a quick death.” The police account also noted that, according to Lee, he bit Dowdell’s throat “just for safety” after he strangled him.

“The defendant said he was sorry that he had to kill him but is glad that everyone’s safe,” according to court documents. An attorney for Lee declined to comment.

Thecla Bethel, Dowdell’s attorney at the time of his death, said she had received a message from her client the night before his death asking for help. “He said, 'They’re attacking me,’” Bethel said.

Before she could follow up, he’d been killed.

Crystal Gale Davis, Dowdell’s daughter, said she traveled from Georgia to the District to meet with prosecutors last week. In an interview, she said she heard someone at St. Elizabeths threaten her father while he was on the phone with her the night before he was killed.

Davis said she didn’t understand why violent patients were housed with nonviolent patients at the hospital. If the man who police said killed her father had been in jail instead of at a psychiatric facility, she said, her father would still be alive.

“He was just a very loving person,” Davis said of her father. “He would never hurt no one. If the man had a mosquito on him, he would tell someone else to kill the mosquito.”

In a statement last week, Andrea Procaccino, a staff lawyer at Disability Rights D.C., which advocates for patients at St. Elizabeths, said the organization is investigating the incident. “Our immediate concern is for the safety of the patients,” the statement said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she is awaiting a report on what St. Elizabeths staff could have done and what procedures might need to change.

“Any time there’s an in-custody death where we’re responsible for people, we take that responsibility very seriously,” she said. “We will do what is necessary to keep people safe.”

After Dowdell’s death, his family was left to grapple with his complicated legacy as they wondered how such violence could happen in a supposedly secure facility.

Carol Compton, the mother of one of Dowdell’s three children, said she met him through his sister, Donna, while growing up in Florida.

Dowdell was charismatic, Compton said — a “bigger-than-life personality.” Still teenagers, they were married for about two years in the 1970s and had a son.

But Dowdell had a dark side, according to Compton. Her former husband had no interest in work and had spent time for a minor crime — petty larceny, she thought — at the Arthur C. Dozier School for Boys, a Florida juvenile home known for its brutality. He had seen people killed, Compton said.

“I think he saw brutality,” she said. “I think they were tortured, basically … that’s the beginning probably for him for some break in his own mental state.”

Jason Dowdell, Dowdell’s son with Compton, said he was raised by his stepfather, his biological father showing up periodically to ask for money in a life filled with “schizophrenic journeys.” One memory Jason has: his father urinating on a fence in front of his home.

“I thought this is never the life that I want to live,” he said.

Look at this wolf houl as this F-150,35fighter jet takes off.just joking they are two of my favorite types of interest.wildlife and national defense and flying!david pic.twitter.com/DyrcnqO2Wc — David. Dowdell (@DavidDowdell5) February 10, 2019

It’s not clear when Dowdell first came to Washington. He spent time at St. Elizabeths in 2017 and was committed there following an arrest on assault charges last year. He was found competent to stand trial on March 2, and a hearing in his case — one he wouldn’t live to attend — was scheduled for March 11, his attorney said.

By the end, Sell said, everyone in the family had tried to help, but Dowdell chose his own path: traveling over decades from Florida to California to the District to his family in the South and back to the District again. Those closest to him watched him suffer, but there was nothing they could do.

Now, Dowdell’s family has a new focus: accountability.

“We want justice for David,” Sell said. “Just because he was a mess … he didn’t deserve to die that way.”