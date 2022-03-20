Details of what led the Dewey Beach officer to fire were not immediately provided. State police said more information would be released once it became available. Dewey Beach is a summer resort town on the Atlantic Ocean that is popular with residents of the Washington area.

According to the account released Saturday, employees of a restaurant told town police about 1:15 a.m. that a “male patron” was leaving with a gun.

Police tried to make contact with the man in front of the restaurant, but he ran and they lost sight of him, state police said.

A little more than an hour later, police were told that the man had returned and was in a restricted, employee-only area. Dewey Beach officers again tried to make contact, but he ran into an alleyway, state police said.

“At that time, the pursuing officers located the male, and a single gunshot was fired by a 1.5-year veteran officer with the Dewey Beach Police Department,” the state police account said.

After being hit, the man fled again, the account said. He was found unconscious with a gunshot wound in his upper torso behind a building, state police said.

A handgun was also found at the scene, according to state police.

Officers administered aid and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died, state police said.

The officer who fired was not identified.