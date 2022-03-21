Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin, 48, faces counts of misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct on restricted Capitol grounds, each punishable by up to one year in prison. Charging papers state the Otero County, N.M., commissioner posted a video on Facebook of himself on the inauguration stage next to the Capitol within the barricaded perimeter of its grounds during the Jan. 6 siege, in which rioters injured scores of police, ransacked offices and caused Congress to evacuate as it met to confirm the 2020 election results.

Griffin rejected prosecutors’ offer to plead to a lesser charge and serve probation. Instead, he waived trial by jury and bet his freedom on a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, a former Fairfax County police officer and Justice Department official in the George W. Bush and Trump administrations.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

An acquittal would mark an embarrassing setback for prosecutors, potentially raising questions about the government’s decision to arrest more than 750 people and charge about half of them with misdemeanors even if they, like Griffin, did not assault police or damage property. Even fewer have been charged if they, like Griffin, did not enter the Capitol. His defense has suggested his prosecution was politically motivated.

But a conviction by a Trump-appointed judge could validate the Justice Department’s interpretation of events, even as the former president has pushed a majority of Republican elected officials to embrace his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen and led efforts to dismiss that day’s violence.

Griffin is 1 of at least 10 people charged in the riot who either held public office or ran for a government leadership post in the two and a half years before the attack, according to an Associated Press tally.

The Washington Post has reported that at least 163 Republicans who have embraced Trump’s false claims are running for statewide positions that would give them authority over the administration of elections. The list includes 69 candidates for governor in 30 states, as well as 55 candidates for the U.S. Senate, 13 candidates for state attorney general and 18 candidates for secretary of state in places where that person is the state’s top election official.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In a pretrial order Friday, McFadden rejected Griffin’s claim that he was politically targeted. The judge ruled that many others drawn to the Capitol for a protest have been charged and that Griffin’s leadership role and more blatant conduct at the scene might rationally merit different handling by prosecutors.

Griffin, the judge ruled, also “ignores the fact that his position as an elected official puts him in a different — and nonprotected — category from other rioters.”

But McFadden has questioned the government’s evidence establishing the whereabouts of Vice President Mike Pence, a key requirement for conviction, requiring testimony by the U.S. Secret Service over prosecutors’ objections.

Story continues below advertisement

Griffin, a former Disneyland Paris rodeo cowboy and self-styled preacher, is a political provocateur whose racially charged mockery of Native American rites got him banned from nearby Mescalero Apache Tribe lands and who has condemned as “vile scum” people who view the Confederate flag as racist. In July 2020, when the National Football League began playing what is referred to the Black national anthem before games, Griffin suggested that players “go back to Africa and form your little football teams over in Africa and you can play on a[n] old beat-out dirt lot and you can play your Black national anthem there.”

His in-your-face partisan style won him office with 65 percent of the vote in 2018 in New Mexico, and a personal call from President Trump, who later also promoted Griffin on Twitter when he said on video, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” Griffin asserted he was speaking metaphorically. Twitter suspended both Trump’s and the Cowboys for Trump’s accounts in January 2021.

Advertisement

Griffin is well-known figure in conservative Otero County, where he has supported a $50,000 taxpayer-funded audit of the 2020 election results, even though Trump carried the county by 25 percent.

He has said he is not running for reelection himself. But he has called the judicial system’s handling of his case a “disgrace,” saying after his arrest last January he spent three-weeks detained in isolation under pandemic quarantine and has had to wait 14 months for trial on a misdemeanor charge.

Story continues below advertisement

“I did nothing violent on that day, I broke nothing, I didn’t fight with anybody,” Griffin has told the court. “All I did was stand on the steps of the Capitol and pray with people, that’s it.”

Prosecutors disagree. They plan to call as a witness the videographer Griffin brought with him to record his activities in Washington and to show videos in which Griffin described his conduct before and after.

The videos show Griffin on Jan. 6 climbing over a stone wall and a metal barricade inside the Capitol’s security perimeter saying, “This is our house . . . we should all be armed,” prosecutors said. He spent more than an hour perched on the front railing of the inaugural stage with a bullhorn, ignoring the lingering smell of pepper spray and leading the crowd below in prayer, according to video cited by prosecutors.

The following week, in a Jan. 14, 2021, county commission meeting in Alamogordo, N.M., Griffin said that he knew “Mike Pence had certified a fraudulent election” before he walked toward the Capitol grounds, prosecutors said. In a YouTube stream of the public meeting, Griffin also acknowledged that the crowd pushed through fencing securing the inauguration area and that he planned to drive to Washington the next day to protest Biden’s inauguration, claiming the constitutional right to keep his “.357 Henry big boy rifle” and single action revolver in his car, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“You want to say that was a mob? You want to say that was violence? No sir. No Ma’am,” Griffin said in a video recorded Jan. 7 that the government cited in Griffin’s bond proceedings. “No we could have a 2nd Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday. You know, and if we do, then it’s going to be a sad day, because there’s going to be blood running out of that building. But at the end of the day, you mark my word, we will plant our flag on the desk of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump if it boils down to it.”

Meanwhile, Griffin had been interviewed by the FBI, telling agents “that he hopes a change in leadership can be accomplished ‘without a single shot being fired’ but noted that there was ‘no option that’s off the table for the sake of freedom.’ ” He was arrested Jan. 17 just north of the Capitol.

Defense attorneys David B. Smith and Nicholas D. Smith say U.S. authorities targeted Griffin for prosecution based on his protected speech. They say there is no evidence Griffin walked over several barriers, saw any “Do Not Enter” sign or was told by police to leave.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The government must prove that Griffin knew that Pence was present at the Capitol building or grounds the same time he was, Griffin’s defense has contended. They argue that Pence had been evacuated underground at 2:28 p.m. to a place that was technically outside those grounds, and that in any case Griffin was unaware of Pence’s whereabouts.

“As Griffin will show at trial, the place is not located in the ‘restricted area’ " that prosecutors allege, Griffin’s court-appointed counsel argued in a pretrial brief.