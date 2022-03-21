In 2020, D.C. passed the Minor Consent to Vaccinations Amendments Act (MCA), which allows children as young as 11 to get vaccines without their parents’ knowledge if a doctor determines that they are capable of informed consent.

In July, two lawsuits took aim at the law.

One suit, filed by parents of children who attend or planned to enroll at D.C. public and charter schools, said Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and other public officials could not enforce the MCA because it “subverts the right and duty of parents to make informed decisions about whether their children should receive vaccinations.” Another suit was filed by a Maryland resident who said his daughter sought a vaccine in D.C. without his knowledge and despite his religious objections.

On Friday, a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said he would grant preliminary injunctions in both cases blocking the law as he dismissed the city’s arguments defending it.

Judge Trevor N. McFadden, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, said an injunction was appropriate partly because the MCA “targets religious parents.”

The judge found the parents could successfully argue that the D.C. law was unconstitutional because it infringes on the free exercise of religion. In addition, parents could prevail in their argument that the MCA contravenes federal laws meant to help identify adverse reactions to vaccines and to protect religious freedom, according to the judge.

In the opinion, McFadden said he considered parents’ arguments that “pressure makes it likely their children will exploit the MCA to get vaccinated behind their backs.” The opinion included a drawing made by a child of one the parents — a 13-year-old who attends a D.C. public charter school and allegedly had bad reactions to previous vaccines that included alopecia and asthma.

The child was prevented from playing baseball at the school because he couldn’t get vaccinated, the opinion said, and “became upset and cried” during a quarantine period after his teacher tested positive for covid.

“I feel like I’m being pressured into taking the vaccination because I feel like an outsider since everybody else has the vaccine and not only that but I feel like the vaccination is some sort of hall pass because I need the vaccination to go certain places which is very annoying,” the child wrote, according to the opinion.

The opinion noted that the school has an on-site vaccine clinic where the student could get vaccinated against his parent’s wishes, making an injunction necessary. “He could likely go to one of these clinics any day,” the opinion said.

The opinion also recounted the attempts of a Maryland father to prevent his 16-year-old daughter from being vaccinated. Though she had a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine when she was 5, she “wanted vaccines for her dance company performances, her summer job, and to attend the college of her choice” despite her father’s religious objections, according to the opinion.

“The harm is imminent because [she] could try to get a vaccine at any time,” the opinion said.

D.C. officials and attorneys for plaintiffs in the cases did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, among other health organizations, filed an amicus brief in one of the cases. Minors should not be forced to forgo “potentially life-saving vaccinations” because a parent might punish them, the brief said.

“Parental participation in the medical decisions of minors, including vaccination, is valuable in most cases, and the vast majority of minors involve their parents in these medical decisions,” the brief said. “But occasionally, parental involvement is impossible, impractical, or even harmful.”

Forty-two states require parental consent to receive a coronavirus vaccine, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation tracking tool.

Passed in 2020 before coronavirus vaccines became available, the MCA became law after council members suggested some teens would use it to get vaccinated against the sexually transmitted virus HPV, which doctors recommend for youths.