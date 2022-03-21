Police said they found that book — “Indulge Your Senses: Scaling Intimacy in a Digital World” — in a bedroom of an apartment where Brevard was living with relatives in Southeast Washington. In the book, Dorf tracks his time through the music business.

The District’s City Winery venue — a concept that includes wine, music and cultural events — is located in the former Love nightclub space on Oakie Street in the Ivy City neighborhood and is near where the three attacks in D.C. occurred.

The new court document, an application by police to search Brevard’s bedroom, also says that authorities found a list of grievances he had with his workplace, including these written lines: “I write a poem, now I’m a poet. Can’t kill her I love her, she’ll never know it. Even when guilty I’m innocent.”

This document does not elaborate on the writings, nor does it suggest a motive for the attacks that police said targeted homeless men. Two men were killed in the shootings, which occurred between March 3 and March 12 in the two cities. Police have said they have linked bullet casings at the shooting scenes in both cities and that Brevard wore similar clothing in each city.

D.C. police declined to comment on the document, citing the ongoing investigation. Police in New York did not immediately respond to queries. Brevard’s father referred questions to his son’s attorney, who also did not respond to a request for comment. Dorf has not responded to questions sent by The Washington Post.

Brevard, who lives in the District, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the March 9 death of a man who police say was shot and stabbed, and had his tent turned, near Fourth Street and New York Avenue NE.

Authorities said Brevard remains a suspect in other attacks — two in Northeast Washington on March 3 and March 8, and two in New York on March 12. One of the attacks in New York was fatal.

The search warrant application adds new details to a still-developing timeline of Brevard’s movements and offers a possible connection between Brevard and the New York attacks. Police and his relatives had previously said they had no ideas what ties he might have to that city.

Authorities in New York have stated that the earliest police sighting of Brevard in that city, captured on surveillance video, was about 3:30 a.m. on March 12 at Penn Station. Police said the first attack in New York occurred about 4 a.m. on King Street, about two miles south. Police said the second attack occurred 15 blocks from the site, about 6 a.m.

The newly filed court document says a City Winery employee told police that Brevard visited the venue that same day. A time is not given. The document says Dorf’s book had been stolen that day from the venue’s store.