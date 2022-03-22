Blumenfeld began his career as a bicycle courier in Washington, and went on to build bicycles, ride them all over, race them, and coach and counsel other riders, according to his brother and a personal website.

“He did everything and anything” connected with bicycles and bicycling, his brother, Lane, said.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the 10000 block of Taneytown Pike, state police said. Blumenfeld and the van were both headed west in the same lane on the pike, police said.

For reasons that had not been determined Monday, the van “struck the rear of the bicyclist,” police said.

Lane Blumenfeld said he assumed his brother was on his daily workout when he was hit. He said his brother was a careful cyclist who usually traveled on the shoulder when riding on roads and who credited a helmet for saving his life in an earlier serious crash.

The cyclist had lived in the District for years, had been involved in a bicycle shop here, and went by the nickname “bega,” according to the website and blog he maintained, and to his brother.

Under the heading of “cycling coaching,” Blumenfeld’s website described him as dedicated to the lifelong enjoyment of cycling. It said he specialized in such matters as race strategy and cycling mathematics.

He was a USA Cycling-certified coach, the website said.

In a blog entry on the website he said he viewed himself as “one of the most successful unsuccessful bike racers of all time.”

He said he had been paid to take part in many forms of cycling competition, including road racing and messenger racing and had been sent all over the world to participate, not so he could win, but “just so that I could race.”

In addition to “years upon years” of working as a bike messenger, he had also been a team manager, director and owner, a mechanic and promoter, the blog said. He said he had been owner and director of a women’s professional bike racing team called “hub racing.”

In 1963, his brother, Lane, graduated from Yale Law School. That gave rise to an episode that appeared to illustrate several aspects of Blumenfeld’s character and capabilities.