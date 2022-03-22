Blumenfeld began his career as a bicycle courier in Washington. He went on to build bicycles, ride them, race them, and coach and counsel other riders, according to his brother and a personal website.

“He did everything and anything” connected with bicycles and cycling, said his brother, Lane Blumenfeld.

The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the 10,000 block of Taneytown Pike, state police said. Shawn Blumenfeld and the van were headed west in the same lane on the pike, they said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For reasons that had not been determined Monday, the van “struck the rear of the bicyclist,” police said.

Lane Blumenfeld said he assumed his brother was on his daily workout when he was struck. He said his brother was a careful cyclist who usually traveled on the shoulder when riding on roads and who credited a helmet for saving his life in an earlier serious crash.

Shawn Blumenfeld had lived in the District for years and was involved in a bicycle shop here. He went by the nickname “bega,” according to the website and blog he maintained, as well as his brother.

Shawn Blumenfeld’s website described him as dedicated to the lifelong enjoyment of cycling. He specialized in such matters as race strategy and cycling mathematics, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

He was a USA Cycling-certified coach, the website said.

In a blog entry, he said he viewed himself as “one of the most successful unsuccessful bike racers of all time.”

Advertisement

He said he had been paid to take part in many forms of cycling competition, including road racing and messenger racing, and had been sent all over the world to participate, not so he could win, but “just so that I could race.”

In addition to “years upon years” of working as a bike messenger, he had also been a team manager, a director and owner, a mechanic and promoter, the blog said. He was also the director of a women’s professional cycling team called “Hub Racing,” according to his website.

Lane Blumenfeld graduated from Yale Law School in 1963, which gave rise to an episode exemplary of Shawn Blumenfeld’s character and capabilities.