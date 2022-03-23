Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Peacock Alley

A life-size tree with fresh flowering cherry blossom branches will have a home this spring in the lobby of the Willard InterContinental, and these pink flowers will decorate the hotel’s already opulent teatime space, Peacock Alley. If you wanted to get really dressed up, a fascinator wouldn’t be out of place here: This very British high tea will feature dried cherry scones, duck rillette topped with brandied cherries and a soundtrack by a harpist. Moët & Chandon is partnering with the Willard for its Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea, where you’ll find such drinks as rosé, bubbly and a special cocktail — in addition to a long list of J’enwey teas, including Jasmine Spring Tips and the Willard’s signature blend of black tea. Fridays through Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. through May 1. Willard InterContinental, 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. washington.intercontinental.com. $75 per adult ($85 with a glass of champagne); $35 per child ages 3 to 12 ($40 with a glass of sparkling cider).

Cherry Blossom Le Goûter at Opaline at the Sofitel

A sweet afternoon snack is called “le goûter” in France, and that’s the name of Opaline Bar & Brasserie’s Saturday tea service featuring tiered trays laden with mini French pastries. During March and April, the Cherry Blossom Le Goûter will serve plenty of pink desserts, including raspberry macarons and seasonal fruit tarts. Try organic Kyoto Cherry Rose in your teapot, or Sencha green tea in a cocktail. The dining room inside the Sofitel hotel downtown has a bit more of a modern Parisian flair compared with traditional hotel teas, with gilded ceilings, bright yellow accents and bold artwork. Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. through April 16. Opaline Bar & Brasserie, 806 15th St. NW. opalinedc.com. $49 per adult, $24.50 for children under 12 years of age (a hot chocolate service is available, too).

The St. Regis Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea

The downtown hotel outdid itself with the presentation for its special afternoon tea: A miniature cherry blossom tree sits on your table, with glass baubles containing sweets and pastries suspended from the branches, and savory items are arranged at the tree’s base. The tea selection is from French company Dammann Frères, and includes a special cherry blossom-inspired blend. Wednesdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through April 24. The St. Regis, 923 Black Lives Matter Plaza NW. st-regis.marriott.com. $75 per person.

Cherry Blossom Tea at Henley Park Hotel

The Henley Park Hotel is a favorite for its affordable version of a high tea, including smoked salmon finger sandwiches, tartlets and Harney & Sons tea, served daily in its restored Tudor-style building on Massachusetts Avenue NW. Starting March 26, the hotel will offer a special Cherry Blossom Tea, featuring three kinds of sandwiches, scones and sweets, including cherry blossom cookies. Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.; Friday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. from March 26 through April 17. The Henley Park Hotel, 926 Massachusetts Ave. NW. henleypark.com. $55.

Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon High Tea at Mandarin Oriental

Cherry blossom season is the most exciting time of the year at the Mandarin Oriental, which is right near the Tidal Basin and even grows its own cherry blossom trees in a tucked-away garden. Naturally, the Mandarin Oriental’s Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon High Tea is a lavish affair with petal-topped sweets from pastry chef Claus Olsen (think cherry blossom matcha doughnuts and pink chantilly eclairs). In addition to savory snacks and cups of tea, the meal includes a glass of rosé or “boozy” teas like Pink Coconut Chai with orgeat, bourbon and almond milk. Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. through April 17. Mandarin Oriental, 1330 Maryland Ave. SW. mandarinoriental.com. $122 per person.

Cherry Blossom Tea at Santé

For a tea service in Northern Virginia, the Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City will offer a special cherry blossom version of its afternoon tea featuring such bites as warm scones, tea sandwiches and pastries. Little ones who sit through a fancy tea at hotel restaurant Santé will be rewarded with hot chocolate, kid-friendly treats and a teddy bear to bring home. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. through April 16. The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S. Hayes St., Arlington. meetatsante.com. $65 per adult; $45 per child 12 and younger for the Teddy Bear Tea.

Here are three more options for afternoon tea:

The Watergate Hotel’s Kingbird restaurant serves a $75-per-person afternoon tea on Saturdays and Sundays, with blueberry scones plated on floral china and around 30 teas on the menu (including rare Himalayan white teas picked during the full moon). 2650 Virginia Ave. NW. thewatergatehotel.com.

The Parisian chain Ladurée offers tea and macarons in every color of the rainbow at its antique-filled salon de thé in Georgetown ($49; $69 includes a glass of champagne and a macaron gift box). 3060 M. St. NW. laduree.us.