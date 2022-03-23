The shooting occurred the night of Sept. 21, 2021, in the 3300 block of 10th Place SE, in the Congress Heights neighborhood and near the Oak Hill apartments — an area police described as having crime problems.

Capt. Kevin Kentish, a supervisor in the D.C. police homicide unit, said the guard, 41-year-old Angela Washington, was armed and on duty the night of the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

About 8:40 p.m., Kentish said, D.C. officers heard multiple gunshots and went to investigate. He said Washington was “responding to those very same sounds of gunshots that our officers heard, and was inadvertently struck.”

Advertisement

Washington had lived in Suitland and was the mother of four children between the ages of 16 and 21 years old. She also had a grandson who was 1 year old when she died.

Her official title was “special police officer.” Special police officers are security guards licensed by the District who have arrest powers limited to specific properties. Most, as did Washington, work for private companies that contract out their services to businesses.