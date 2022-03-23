The Maryland Court of Appeals will decide whether the current map is legal and should stand or must instead be thrown out and redrawn. The court could also order that another redistricting map, drawn by a citizen commission appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and presented to legislative leaders earlier this year, should replace the map signed-off-on by the legislature.

“For decades, the Maryland General Assembly has done everything in their power to control who wins, who loses, and who gets power, but that time is coming to an end,” Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Fair Maps Maryland, had said in February when the four petitions against the map were filed. “Voters rightfully hold that power, not politicians wheeling and dealing in backrooms.”

Last week, Chief Judge Joseph Getty ordered a delay in Maryland’s primary election — moving it from June 28 to July 19 — to allow his court time to resolve the legal challenge.

The state Board of Elections this week announced several changes to the upcoming election in response to that court order. Early voting now will run from July 7 to July 14. The deadline to register to vote in the primary is June 28, and July 12 is the new deadline to request a mail-in ballot.

The three-week delay, which affects all federal, state and local Maryland races, was celebrated by some candidates in the crowded governor’s race who plan to use the additional time to share their vision for the state. Other candidates raised concern that the change, in the middle of summer vacation season, could cause confusion and disenfranchisement.

“We continue to work with the local boards to review any possible logistical issues resulting from the change to the election calendar, including the availability of early voting centers and election day polling places, recruitment of election judges for early voting and election day, and equipment allocation,” Linda Lamone, the state elections board administrator, said in a statement.

Among those challenging the legislative map are Republican Dels. Mark N. Fisher (Calvert County), Nicholaus R. Kipke (Anne Arundel County), Brenda Thiam (Washington County) and Kathryn Szeliga (Harford County).

In 2002, Maryland’s Court of Appeals threw out Gov. Parris Glendening’s (D) legislative map, ruling that it violated the state Constitution because the circuitous boundaries of several districts cut across county lines or leaped over natural barriers and split long-standing communities.