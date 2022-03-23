On Jan. 28, officers responded about 2:40 p.m. to the 7000 block of Kent Town Drive in the Landover area and found Reddix outside with a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.

According to an initial investigation, police said Wednesday, Mitchell and Reddix knew each other and Mitchell shot Reddix during a dispute.

On Feb. 5, Howell was found shot near a church parking lot in the Landover area. Police announced that Mitchell was arrested and charged in Howell’s killing on Feb. 9.

While he was in custody over Howell’s fatal shooting, a ballistic test revealed that the gun he is alleged to have used to kill her was also used to shoot Reddix, police said Wednesday.

Police do not believe the two killings were related.