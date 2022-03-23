“He is tireless; he is wicked smart,” Obama says in the ad. “If you look at his body of work on behalf of working people, he has been extraordinary.”

Perez joins Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Kelly Schulz in entering the more costly phase of the race, putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into television ads four months ahead of the July 19 primary election.

The Perez campaign said the ad is backed by a six-figure buy and will air on broadcast and cable TV in the D.C., Baltimore and Salisbury markets. Moore, an author and former nonprofit executive, and Schulz, a former Maryland commerce secretary, outraised their competitors in their respective fields, the most recent campaign finance reports show.