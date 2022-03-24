Sasami at Black Cat: You can’t pin Sasami Ashworth down. Ashworth, who performs under the mononym Sasami, crafted a steady stream of synth-heavy shoegaze on her 2019 self-titled debut album. That makes it all the more jarring when her latest album, “Squeeze,” opens with a track (“Skin A Rat”) dense with the sludgy, melodic screeches of nu-metal made popular by the likes of System of a Down — whose hit “Toxicity” Sasami has covered. And then to keep you on your toes, Sasami leaps right into a charming, schmaltzy breakup power ballad (“The Greatest”). Mix in a cover of a Daniel Johnston song and “Squeeze” yields a lively smoothie of genre-hopping from a voracious listener who’s in full control of her sound. 7:30 p.m. $16-$18.

Architecture and Design Film Festival at the National Building Museum: Originally scheduled for January but postponed because of the pandemic, this in-person film festival includes a mix of feature-length and short films examining issues of “sustainability, historic preservation, and adaptive reuse,” and multiple Q&A sessions with directors. Thursday’s opening program includes a screening of “Mau,” a 2021 documentary about prolific and influential designer Bruce Mau, followed with a Q&A with Mau himself. Through Saturday. $12 per film; $85 festival pass. Opening night $25-$50.

Claire Rousay at Rhizome: It would be kind of foolish to try to tell you what to expect from Claire Rousay when she sets up shop in the living room laboratory of Rhizome. The young, trans San Antonio-raised artist applies the baffling, yet delightful, descriptor of “emo ambient” to her art. You could look for clues in Rousay’s 20-minute breakout work, “It Was Always Worth It,” which blends naturalistic field recordings with gutting love letter excerpts chronicling the dissolution of a six-year relationship between her and a partner, filtered through an affectless, robotic text-to-speech tool. You might not know what Rousay will have in store, but there’s little doubt you’ll hear something unexpected and profound. 7 p.m. $15-$20.

Friday, March 25

Maryland Day: Maryland Day celebrates the 1634 founding of Maryland, and it’s marked with events around the state. On Friday, the St. Clement’s Island Museum, which tells the story of the colony’s early days, offers free admission; a ceremony with guest speakers; and free water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island, the spit of land in the Potomac River where the colonists first landed. Historic St. Mary’s City, the site of the colony’s first capital, has free admission to outdoor living-history exhibits on Friday and Saturday, as well as a Saturday ceremony with music and speakers. There are even bigger plans in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, with three days of free admission to county parks; free admission to museums and historical sites, including the William Paca House and London Town and Gardens; and free walking tours, outdoor concerts and family events.

Maryland Day at Free State: Museums and cultural institutions aren’t the only ones celebrating on Friday. Free State, a D.C. bar named after one of Maryland’s nicknames, is turning its taps over to Maryland craft breweries, including Forward, Diamondback and Burnish, while bartenders create cocktails using Maryland spirits. 4 to 11:30 p.m. Free admission; drink prices vary.

‘Lil Buck’s Memphis Jookin’: The Show’ at the Lincoln Theatre: Charles “Lil Buck” Riley moves so fluidly in sneakers, he seems to defy gravity — and he did just that in a recent Apple commercial, gliding along walls in a city streetscape. After collaborating with such artists as Spike Lee, Yo-Yo Ma, Madonna and the dancers of the New York City Ballet, Lil Buck brings his “Memphis Jookin’: The Show” to the Lincoln Theatre. This 90-minute performance, presented by Washington Performing Arts, is a tribute to the dance style born in his hometown of Memphis. 8 p.m. $30-$60.

Luna Li at Songbyrd: Luna Li delivers bedroom pop in her own style. The 24-year-old Canadian, whose real name is Hannah Bussiere, grew up with music and is classically trained on many instruments. That talent is evident on the videos she’s shared on TikTok of herself jamming with a harp, a violin or a bass guitar. And, like others during the pandemic, she went viral because her mini-songs were screaming to be shared thousands of times over. But don’t think that Li’s instrumental strengths take away from her songwriting ability. She opens her recently released album “Duality” with, “Spit your cherry pit down in the forest / I will find it and carry it in my pocket” on “Cherry Pit.” The song begins slower and builds to a luscious guitar break that still works with Li’s sentimental musings on a potential relationship. On “Alone But Not Lonely,” the only lyrics are the ones in the title, but that’s enough. It could be a sad realization — not needing anybody — but Li doesn’t sing it like it is. Delicately beautiful strings somehow lead to another upbeat guitar break, making the song feel far from sad and calling back to the album’s title, “Duality.” 7 p.m. $17-$22.

Saturday, March 26

Blossom Kite Festival at the Washington Monument: For years, the National Cherry Blossom Festival has welcomed spring by filling the Washington Monument grounds with kites of all shapes and sizes. During the pandemic, though, participants were encouraged to fly kites alone or with family in neighborhood parks. While the main event returns to the National Mall as an in-person celebration, there will also be official kite-flying events at parks throughout the city, such as Marvin Gaye Recreation Center and Palisades Recreation Field, as well as three options outside D.C.: Bladensburg Waterfront Park; Fairwood Community Park in Bowie; and Virginia Highlands Park in Arlington. These off-site events promise much more than open space, including free kite kits, crafts, food trucks and live music. (See individual websites for details.) The festival website also has beginner videos on making and flying kites. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free.

Sakura Taiko Fest at the Sylvan Theater: While kites fill the air around the Washington Monument, the Sylvan Theater will reverberate to the sound of traditional Japanese taiko drumming, with multiple artists and ensembles performing at the amphitheater throughout the day. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

‘The Legacy of Satoshi Kon’ virtual film festival: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art and the Japan Information and Culture Center honor groundbreaking anime director Satoshi Kon with this streaming series. It includes the classics “Perfect Blue” and “Tokyo Godfathers,” as well as a new documentary, “Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist.” Films available through April 10. Free; registration required.

Anime Movie Days at the Wharf: The Wharf is joining forces with the annual Awesome Con comic con for Anime Movie Days at the Wharf, bringing outdoor film screenings on Transit Pier on Saturday and Sunday, including the groundbreaking “Ghost in the Shell” (Sunday) and “Okko’s Inn” (Saturday). Films at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. each day. $10 per screening.

Dawn of a Dark Day at Adroit Theory: Adroit Theory has some of the most metal beer labels anywhere, so it’s no surprise the Purcellville brewery is celebrating its seventh and eighth birthdays with a festival of death metal, grind metal and other very heavy tunes. Tickets include unlimited samples of beer while Full of Hell, Genocide Pact and Loud Night perform. If you can’t make the concert, Adroit Theory is releasing an astounding 20 new beers this weekend as part of its birthday bash, which is reason enough to visit. 6 to 10 p.m. $35.

Spring Cleaning at the Reach: Get a deal on a great new piece of art while savoring a spring afternoon at the Kennedy Center’s striking outdoor space. More than 50 artists are clearing out their studios as part of Spring Cleaning at the Reach, and what they can’t keep they’ll sell for $150 or less. The show will happen on Saturday and Sunday, with a different lineup of artists for each afternoon. Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

‘Destination Tango’ at the Church of the Epiphany: On the heels of its 2021 Latin Grammy nomination for Best Tango Album, the D.C.-based Pan American Symphony Orchestra joins forces with Colombian tango quintet F-31 and Argentine singer Marcelo Tommasi for a night of new and traditional tango music at a historic church downtown. 7:30 p.m. $30; children 12 and younger admitted free.

SHKR Spring Fling at Lady Bird: Lady Bird, the rooftop bar at the Banneker Hotel, and its stunning monument views are the setting for SHKR’s Spring Fling party. Look for a menu of seasonal cocktails — one is included in admission, and happy hour prices run until 9 p.m. — while the party also includes cherry blossom-themed decor, a DJ, and a photo booth. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Cinderella Foundation, a nonprofit working with girls of color in the D.C. area. 6 p.m. $30.

Sunday, March 27

Friends of the National Arboretum Native Plants Sale at the National Arboretum: Every plant for sale at this annual Friends of the National Arboretum event will be perfectly at home in our Mid-Atlantic ecosystem. Newbies to gardening with native plants and trees can also get expert advice from vendors. Use the R Street entrance to find the sale, which is happening on Meadow Road near the arboretum’s visitor center. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; registration suggested.

Oxon Run Pinknic and Kite Fly at Oxon Run Park: If you didn’t get a chance to fly kites on Saturday, or you just want to go fly a kite two days in a row, head to Oxon Run Park in Ward 8 for an afternoon of kites and entertainment. Bring a picnic. Noon to 3 p.m. Free.

Monday, March 28

Women in Craft Beverage Meet and Greet at Other Half: It’s no secret that women working in the beer world face harassment and discrimination, but is anything getting better? Eight women — including a brewery owner, beer director at local bars and sales managers — will talk about their experiences and take questions at this unique round-robin event. Guests will be seated at eight tables, and the experts will rotate between groups every 10 to 15 minutes, which should keep conversations fresh. Tickets include four half-pints of Other Half beers and a donation to the Pink Boots Society, which supports women in the beer industry. 6 to 8 p.m. $32.

Wednesday, March 30

Mindchatter at Union Stage: The music that Bryce Connolly records as a solo artist sounds a lot like the pseudonym he uses: Mindchatter. His lyrics often feel like unedited snippets of an inner monologue and, along with production choices that are mellower than the usual electronic music, this makes for an intimate listening experience. On the song “Scared to Go Home,” from his “Imaginary Audience” album, Mindchatter sings about staying at a party for too long. But the song isn’t about the party — instead, listeners are brought into the thoughts of a partygoer who isn’t sure what he’s doing there. “Google Thinks for Me” is a groovy surprise during the second half of the album that features a head-bobbing bass and an irresistible flute. As you’re dancing, though, Mindchatter is ruminating on a society where everyone is shouting the same, unoriginal takes. Rather than participate in a never-ending echo chamber, he concludes, “Why raise your hand or open your mouth / I’mma let Google think for me.” Another glimpse into his mind’s chatter. 8 p.m. $20.

