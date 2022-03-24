In other instances, victims are encouraged to engage in explicit activity over video and the suspect secretly records the acts, FBI officials said. The suspects later attempt to extort money from victims by threatening to post the content online.

Investigators say sextortion offenders may have hundreds of victims worldwide, though many may feel too embarrassed to report the abuse.

“We recognize victims may feel embarrassed and thus hesitant to come forward and report these incidents,” said Wayne Jacobs, special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office’s criminal/cyber division. “The most effective way to disrupt these criminals is through awareness, education, and having important discussions with your children about their online safety.”

Agency officials suggest parents limit who has access to social media accounts; block or ignore messages from strangers online; to be suspicious of people their children meet in an online game or app and ask to start talking to them on a different platform.