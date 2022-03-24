“These aren’t just statistics, these are lives that have been snuffed out,” Hogan said, naming several victims and urging the legislature to take action as he rolled out plans to spend $45 million on prosecutors, helping survivors and executing warrants.

Hogan has increasingly sharpened his law-and-order rhetoric in the perennial debate over reducing crime, casting the philosophical differences with Democrats as an unwillingness to act — rather than an unwillingness to embrace his ideas to solve it. As Hogan contemplates running for president, he has pushed his solutions to gun violence as common sense and long overdue while trying to discredit Democratic proposals as too soft or too “far-left woke.”

Hogan’s legislative proposals include tougher prosecution of gun crimes and greater transparency in the prosecution and sentencing of repeat violent offenders. A watered-down version of his bill that would have created a state commission to track and publish how judges sentence violent offenders passed the Senate this month and awaits action in the House. But most of Hogan’s other pitches — including the linchpin bill that would increase penalties for people who use guns to commit violent crimes — have stalled in the General Assembly.

State Democratic lawmakers have largely balked at the idea of imposing mandatory minimum punishments, which have resulted in the mass incarceration of Black men. Instead, they have pushed for more investment into programs that address the root causes of crime and in recent years have moved to dismantle laws that fueled incarceration.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a landmark package of policing reforms, designed to increase accountability and transparency, and a measure that removed the governor from the parole process for releasing those serving life sentences. But spiking crime has refocused the debate on resources, with Hogan saying that the state can only provide so much money and help as he lambasted prosecutors and judges for lenient sentences.

“There’s no other way to get violent shooters off the street than putting them in jail,” Hogan said when asked about the differing positions. “We have invested billions of dollars in trying to invest in the root causes of crime. We agree with them on looking for alternatives … We passed a criminal justice reform act. We’re moving millions of dollars into drug treatment and mental health counseling … Second Chance Act … We’ve done everything and all those things can make a difference in crime over decades but they’re not going to stop the people who are getting shot this weekend.”

The $45 million investment, which will be a part of supplemental budget proposal, is the second major crime-fighting announcement from Hogan in the past six months. In October, as he was creating his 2023 spending plan, Hogan announced that he would boost policing efforts by $150 million, including $120 million to local and state agencies to help pay for salary increases, bonuses, body cameras and training. A Hogan spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about where the pool of money for the supplemental plan is coming from.

The funding announced Thursday was requested by Erek L. Barron, the U.S. attorney for Maryland; Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and advocates who work with victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and other crimes.

The money would provide additional prosecutors and staff members to the U.S. attorney’s offices in Baltimore and Greenbelt, expand coordination between the state and Baltimore police to execute warrants, and support organizations that provide services to victims of crimes.

State lawmakers have noted that many of the people who are victims and perpetrators of crimes in Baltimore are either on parole or probation and that the state has failed to coordinate with Baltimore police to notify the city when offenders are released.

Hogan laid much of the blame for inaction on the measures on the House of Delegates, noting that the Senate has incorporated some of his proposals in other pieces of legislation. Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) has said the Senate will not take up the violent offenders legislation, which it has passed in previous sessions, until the House approves it.

“Enough is enough. No more excuses. No more delays,” Hogan said Thursday. “No more far-left woke politics. Pass these bills.”

Asked if he has had direct talks with House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore), whose chamber largely holds the measures’ fate, Hogan said he has not met with Jones.