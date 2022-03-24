In a release, Paxton said his office wants to determine whether AbbVie and Endo Pharmaceuticals broke state law by promoting the use of Lupron and Supprelin without disclosing the potential risks to children and their parents.

The Food and Drug Administration has only approved their use to treat precocious puberty. But physicians commonly prescribe drugs for unapproved, or “off-label,” uses, and puberty blockers have been used for years to delay the onset of puberty for children who are considering transitioning genders.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In late February, Paxton issued a legal opinion that said helping children medically transition could be considered child abuse. Abbott then issued a directive ordering child protective services to investigate parents who did so. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit recently reinstated a lower court’s temporary statewide injunction against the directive while a lawsuit challenging its legality works its way through the courts. On Thursday, Paxton asked the Texas Supreme Court to direct the court of appeals to withdraw the injunction.

In the past six months, two Texas hospitals stopped offering the blockers to trans children. Genecis, a Dallas-based health program that offered puberty blockers to trans children, closed last November, and the Houston-based Texas Children’s Hospital announced this month that it would pause its program offering blockers and hormone therapy to transgender children.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement