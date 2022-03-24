That summer, the Department of Corrections changed the policy to instead house transgender people in protective custody at intake, which is often compared to solitary confinement, before a committee convened to determine their long-term placement. But the ACLU argued that the new protocol was just as discriminatory as the one that inspired the lawsuit because people held in protective custody had to be shackled when moving within the jail, a practice attorneys said violated their dignity.

The parties reached a settlement Thursday, in which the Department of Corrections said it would end shackling for all people held in protective custody who are not in other categories of restrictive housing, with few exceptions, within 60 days. The department also agreed within 30 days to limit the time transgender people are held in protective custody to a maximum of 24 hours, excluding weekends and holidays, and report their progress on implementing the changes to the Public Defenders Service for four months.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“No one should face what I had to face at the D.C. Jail,” said Sunday Hinton, a transgender woman at the center of the lawsuit, in a statement.

She was forced to live in the men’s unit at the jail for two weeks last May.

“I’m glad that other trans people at the Jail will be treated with more dignity,” Hinton said.

Rachel Cicurel, counsel for Hinton and an attorney with the Public Defender Service, said in a statement that she is “inspired by the courage Ms. Hinton showed in fighting back against the D.C. Department of Corrections, even while she was detained and at their mercy.”

The settlement comes as the District is under intense scrutiny for conditions at its aging detention facility. The Department of Corrections has faced multiple lawsuits over its handling of the coronavirus, including one filed by the ACLU-DC and Public Defenders Service. And critical inspections by the U.S. Marshals Service last year found evidence of “systemic” mistreatment of detainees and led to the transfer of hundreds of people to a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

The settlement, said ACLU-DC Legal Director Scott Michelman, provides some relief to transgender people behind bars.