But in more than a year and a half since, that grand vision has gone almost nowhere. The committee that came up with the initial list of names has disbanded without finishing its work. A report on the subject, which would have explained the reasoning behind many of the proposed name changes, will not be published, a spokeswoman for Bowser said.

And despite the task force’s argument at the time that no child should have to go to school in a building named for an enslaver, thousands in D.C. still do.

Rather than a template for change, the effort turned out to be a case study in thwarted government ambition. Bowser had been showered with national praise earlier that summer for renaming a street “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” With the renaming idea, she found immediate backlash.

“It was a point in time when the city was very focused on who we’re amplifying in public space,” said one member of the committee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because her new employer told her not to speak about her work on the project. “That momentum has maybe slowed down or shifted. There’s less pressure to rename at this point.”

Last year, the D.C. Council voted to rebrand Woodrow Wilson High School, which had been named for the segregationist president, and West Education Campus, named for a Union general accused of a war crime. In both cases, community members were already advocating for change before Bowser’s list came out.

No other renaming legislation has been introduced.

The mayor’s office said in a statement this week that the purpose of the committee was “to assess named DC Government-owned facilities and make recommendations as to what, if any, actions needed to be taken if the person the facility is named for is inconsistent with DC values, and in some way encouraged the oppression of African Americans and other communities of color, or contributed to our long history of systemic racism.”

The statement continued, “The committee has completed its recommendations, and has fulfilled its objective, but our work to advance DC values and build a more fair, equitable DC continues.”

Much of the blowback to Bowser’s proposal concerned Page 22 of the 24-page initial report, compiled by a committee of D.C. government employees whose expertise ranged from transit to archives to art to the city’s Black community. That page listed eight federal properties that the committee, chaired by Bowser senior adviser Beverly Perry and city library director Richard Reyes-Gavilan, said the government should “remove, relocate, or contextualize.” The list included monuments to enslavers, including the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial.

The Trump White House, which had feuded with Bowser all summer over Black Lives Matter protests, quickly issued a statement saying Bowser “ought to be ashamed for even suggesting” changes to the marble monuments dedicated to presidents who were slaveholders. Republican commentators followed.

By the end of the day, Bowser had taken down the report online and replaced it with a version without that page on federal properties, acknowledging that the District doesn’t own the monuments in the first place.

That left 23 pages, under the banner of “DC FACES” (an abbreviation for Facilities and Commemorative Expressions), focused on city properties such as schools, parks, public housing and homeless shelters. The report said it would require legislation from the council to change most of the names. Such legislation has not materialized.

“DC FACES was too hurried and not very thoughtful,” Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D-At Large) said in a recent interview. “You know, Thomas Jefferson was horrible as a slaveowner … yet at the same time, he wrote a founding principle of our country, that all men are created equal. I’m not the first to say this: It was aspirational. A guiding light. A north star for our country. And that came from him.”

The committee said Jefferson’s name should be removed from a middle school, a playing field and a dormitory at a city-owned job-training school.

“The FACES report didn’t acknowledge, didn’t appreciate, didn’t deal with the fact that there are complexities to many great people. Do we completely bury them? Do we acknowledge them? Or is there something in between?” Mendelson said.

The committee’s initial report, billed as an “executive summary,” merely listed sites to rename, without explanation. Though the two chairs of the committee said they would eventually publish a more in-depth report making clear why each historic figure was on the list, they never did.

When journalists, federal officials and members of the public asked on the day the report was published about some notable names, the co-chairs explained two: Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone, was listed because of his promotion of eugenics, and Franklin, who enslaved people but then became an abolitionist, was included because of racist writing from 1751.

The Washington Post looked into the others and found many stories the committee had not told. D.C. has a public housing complex, for instance, named for Arthur Capper, a Kansas senator who tried to amend the Constitution in 1923 to ban interracial marriage, and a school campus named for C. Melvin Sharpe, an educator on the pro-segregation side of one of the cases in Brown v. Board of Education.

“Our kids are going to schools and libraries and places to learn” that are still named for slaveholders and proponents of discriminatory policy, the committee member who spoke with The Post said.

She said she still believes the dozens of places listed in the committee’s write-up should be renamed.

“Personally, I think it’s important. The point was that all of those names that are problematic can be changed.” When she walks past a school or a park, she now reflects on the history she learned about its namesake — even as the months go by and the names remain unchanged.

The list also included people whose contributions to history include much to celebrate as well as to condemn. For instance, the committee wanted to remove the name of James Birney from a Ward 8 school building — a former slaveholder who became one of the most fervent and hard-working abolitionists in the nation, while also opposing rights for women.

The reasoning for a few names on the list, such as public housing complex namesakes James D. Barry and James Greenleaf, remain unclear. The committee’s leaders did not respond to repeated inquiries from The Post.

Shortly after the committee’s initial report, Mendelson said the way to fix one committee’s flawed work would be to appoint a second committee. The council unanimously passed a bill in December 2020 requiring Mendelson to appoint a five-member task force, and requiring that the task force complete a report on “racist, oppressive, hateful or offensive” public place names in the District by the end of 2021.

But Mendelson never appointed anyone to the task force. Last month, he said he came up with some historians’ names but then shifted his focus to other topics.

The District was one of many communities that pledged to reconsider the historic figures it honors during the surge of interest in racial justice following Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis in May 2020. Richmond joined several cities in taking down Confederate statues that had long been debated. Towson University, Virginia Tech and other colleges renamed dorms. Northern Virginia communities quickly renamed schools honoring Confederates, and Fairfax County is considering renaming two of its magisterial districts over their namesakes’ ties to slavery.

In some places, the revisionist impulse sparked a backlash. As Talbot County prepared to remove Maryland’s last public monument to the Confederacy, some at a recent public meeting drew whoops and cheers by calling the decision “horrific” and a sign of “unrelenting hatred.” San Francisco considered renaming 44 schools, including those honoring Abraham Lincoln and Paul Revere. Though the school board quickly backed down from that plan, like the District has done, pundits pointed to the renaming proposal when voters overwhelmingly chose to oust three school board members in a recall election last month.

Among D.C. leaders, no one seems to want to take responsibility for changing any more names. Committee co-chair Reyes-Gavilan declined to discuss the subject, and Perry, the other co-chair, did not respond to weeks of Post inquiries. A spokeswoman for Bowser did not make anyone on the mayor’s staff available for an interview.

The committee member who spoke with The Post said the task force lacked a plan for getting the parties that would have to actually change buildings’ names, such as the library and the public school system, to take on that project.

The council asked the public school system this year about its progress in implementing the recommendations of the DC FACES committee. The school district responded in written testimony that it would leave it up to the council to introduce legislation if lawmakers want to rename any more schools.

“The council is not sua sponte going to go forward with name changing,” predicted Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), whose ward includes the former Woodrow Wilson High — now named Jackson-Reed High School, after two Black educators. Bowser’s committee suggested renaming several other sites in Cheh’s ward, such as Guy Mason Park, named for a local leader whose racist comments in the 1940s included a claim that he wouldn’t hire Black firefighters for some roles because White men wouldn’t want to sleep near them in the firehouse.

“If there’s some groundswell of interest or support for changing the name of a school, that’s probably what it’s going to take. Otherwise, things will just stay the way they are,” Cheh said, pointing to the community petitions that drove the Jackson-Reed name change.

And Cheh said she wasn’t sure all the places on the committee’s list, such as schools named for several U.S. presidents or lyricist Key, another slaveholder, merited renaming.