The desire to experience, to reconnect, to interact in person is fueling the return. And yet, we’ve all seen this movie before. The coronavirus is not a rule follower. It doesn’t bend to wishes. More than 972,000 deaths so far in the United States and close to 80 million cases. Infection and death rates are low, for now. But hanging over the hopes for a successful return is the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which accounts for as much as 70 percent of new infections in many parts of the United States.

Even with that looming threat, revised Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance currently does not recommend masking in 99 percent of the nation’s counties. D.C. and surrounding localities have rolled back mask mandates. And most area schools have given students the option of whether to wear masks in class.

For the immunocompromised, the return to normal can feel like watching life go by from the sidelines. Many think not enough is being done to protect them. Parents of young children are still waiting for a vaccine. Children of elderly parents still worry about spreading the virus to them.

Last week, Washington Post reporters crisscrossed the region, visiting suburban ballfields and city bars, nursing homes and Metro cars, choir practice and a Girl Scout meeting, to gauge how people are negotiating a return to a vastly different normal.







At museums on the Mall, a welcome return

At museums on the Mall, a welcome return

As the clock ticked from 9:59 to 10 a.m., Nat and Crystal Borchers headed in from the rain through the doors of the “big museum” with Lincoln, 7, and Denley, 5.

Trips to the National Museum of Natural History, which reopened last June after shuttering for 461 days, have ticked up in recent weeks, with operators recording about 40,000 people visiting one weekend last month.

It was the Oregon family’s first “big trip” since the pandemic started two years ago, when Denley wasn’t yet potty trained and Lincoln couldn’t tie his shoes. The four were at Disneyland when they heard the news of a novel coronavirus beginning to spread.

“Our kids were so young,” Crystal, 42, said. “I think they just thought that’s how life was.”

But on a recent weekday, the brother and sister got to see a Stegosaurus up close, place their hands on the cave man wall and “ooh and aah” at the Hope Diamond.

The time spent inside most of the pandemic brought the family closer together outside of their busy schedules, and got them thinking about what’s most important.

“We slowed life down a little bit, we got to be together a lot more,” Nat, 40, said. “We realized what we want to do. You know, we want to get out and see these things and show them,” Crystal added.

As visitors passed each other in the Fossil Hall and Ocean Hall, there was a mix of masked and unmasked faces.

By noon most halls were filling up, but the Borchers said they didn’t feel crowded. They still wore masks out of caution. It actually felt “somewhat back to normal,” Crystal said. Lincoln and Denley were ready for midday snacks.

— Jasmine Hilton







A quieter ICU, but covid’s impact lingers

Lead nurse Mafereh Sesay tucked a white blanket over the shoulders of an elderly woman lying in the intensive care unit, only her brown eyes visible between her surgical mask and cap. A hand of God charm dangled from her neck.

“How are you feeling today?” Sesay asked.

“I’m not in pain at all,” the woman replied, over the hiss of monitors at Luminus Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Prince George’s County. An urgent voice on a loudspeaker interrupted: “Rapid response team 4-6-7.”

Sesay breezed out of the patient’s room, removed her surgical gloves and pressed the hand sanitizer dispenser for a spritz.

At the height of the omicron variant wave, covid-19 patients often occupied nearly all 18 ICU beds. Today there were none, and only two or three in the hospital at large, down from a peak of about 80. Many died.

“We would just stand there and cry and then we move on,” said Sesay, a 59-year-old native of Sierra Leone. “It was tough.”

That part is getting better. Gone are the red stop signs warning nurses entering covid patients’ rooms to don N95 masks, isolation gowns, surgical headgear and adhere to other precautions.

Still, Sesay worries. “I am going to keep my mask on, even when I go to the grocery store. I’m going to keep it on as long as I can. A lot of people say, ‘No mask,’ my mask is on,” she said.

Outside, the speaker blared again: “Code blue, 4-6-7.”

— Jenna Portnoy





From front-line heroes to afterthoughts

Kevin Gamarra hoisted bags of groceries into an awaiting customer’s sport utility vehicle at a supermarket in Annandale, making small talk about the weather in halting English while hoping the man would pull out his wallet for a tip.

The customer didn’t, driving away after a cheerful “Thank you!”

Gamarra, who bags groceries for $12.50 an hour, didn’t take it personally. After all, this is what normal looks like.

“Maybe the next one,” Gamarra said in Spanish.

Grocery workers have again faded into the background after two surreal years when they were initially hailed as “front line heroes” for showing up.

Not long after, they were pulled into the ugliness of pandemic politics, left to enforce mask mandates and answer for shortages in the global supply of toilet paper and other basic goods.

“There was a lot of humiliation, discrimination and racism,” Gamarra said of the encounters.

Inside the store, as soft-rock music played on overhead speakers, a continuing divide over the pandemic was on display. Most of the customers did not wear masks. Most of the workers did.

Worries about getting sick, or bringing the virus home to loved ones, have not abated, even as the public appears ready to move on.

Gamarra has dodged that concern at work. But he became infected during a trip to visit family in Bolivia last year, and said his illness could have been worse had he not been vaccinated.

Wayne Haight, who works in the stockroom, had his mask on, even during a short break outside. News about another omicron variant spreading in Europe was enough reason to continue to be careful, he said.

And it is a reminder that workers like him are still on the front lines, in harm’s way.

“We could use more money,” Haight said. “People don’t realize what we’ve been facing.”

— Antonio Olivo







Funny makes a comeback

It’s quiet at 12th and K streets NW on this mid-March Monday night. But 10 stories up, laughter, giggles and groans ripple through Wild Days, the Eaton DC hotel’s rooftop bar.

It’s the bar’s weekly open-mic comedy night, the first since the mask mandate ended, and for two hours local comedians get five minutes and a microphone to capture the crowd’s enthusiasm or capitulate to its disdain.

While little of the past two years has been funny, some comics, like the District’s Tim Miller, are able to find humor even from the highly contagious virus.

“Let’s be honest,” Miller tells the crowd. “If you haven’t got covid by now, you ain’t got no friends.”

The mostly unmasked audience roars. Then Miller admits he hasn’t gotten covid and the crowd laughs again.

Dom Grayer of Stafford, Va., is emceeing this night’s showcase. Masks muffled laughs, he said, and nothing’s worse for a comic than silence. The end of the mandate has made it easier for him to read the crowd.

“If you see a smile, you know you’re on to something,” Grayer said. “If you see a frown, you know you’re in trouble.”

Comedy is a rough sport. But on this night, the diverse audience is smiling and friendly.

“This is a nice, mixed little crowd,” said comedian Justin “Justo” Brooks of Baltimore as he took the mic. “I feel like I’m at a Trader Joe’s right now.”

Comedy’s bounce back is a relief for Sean Joyce, the founder of Underground Comedy, which since 2013 has been booking shows at local venues including this one. Before the pandemic he was putting on about 650 shows a year. The shows stopped altogether for the first year of the pandemic. Last year he did about 300.

“I think people are happiest if they just have some time to not think about the pandemic at all,” he said. Joyce is banking on a full return of funny. He plans to open a comedy club in Adams Morgan next month.

— Joe Heim







Seeking harmony, a choir re-forms

Inside of First Baptist Church in Glenarden, Md., dozens of chorus members, many wearing masks, greeted each other with backslapping hugs, jokes and laughter before taking their seats in the rehearsal studio.

First came an invocation, spoken over the hushed chords of organ music. Then the men’s chorus got down to business — raucous business, as the choir belted out a stirring version of Psalm 27, “The Lord is My Light and Salvation, Whom Shall I Fear?”

As the world lurches back to a new normal — or “The New Next,” as the church’s Rev. Stephen Hurd prefers to call it — the men’s chorus rehearsal was a hybrid, with some attending in person and others linked by video.

“It’s really, really good to see you guys and to see you back in this place like it used to be,” Mike McCoy, minister of music, said before cuing another song.

Rufus Williams, 66, his finger shooting skyward, sang and swayed in the first row. Others moved in time around him, their hands cupped or clapping out the beat.

“Come on now!” McCoy called. “I need some real energy. … You got knee problems, we got some oil around here. And we have some CBD oil, too.”

When the song ended, McCoy shared a quick homily about how faith provides comfort in trying times. Later, he would also touch on several people who had died by suicide, he said, because of covid-related despair. He urged the men to pray to God but also find a friend or someone else to talk to, too, if depression threatened.

And then the chorus jumped into a song featuring a solo by Keith Tyson. Tyson, who is blind, gripped the microphone and let his voice soar: “It is well with my soul.”

Tyson, 50, of Forestville, Md., said that the gathering had been restorative after two years of isolation.

“It looked like death was all around,” Tyson said.

And now?

“It’s like strength returning back to you,” he said.

— Fredrick Kunkle







Playing with a full deck once again

It was her turn, and Wanda Dickens, 72, didn’t have any cards to play. She shook her head and laughed.

“I am stuck,” she told Cookie Cook, 81. “Stuck, stuck, stuck. With nowhere to go.”

For Dickens and Cook, card games were an escape. They helped the women forget the fear — and the boredom — that has for the past two years defined life inside Villa Rosa Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mitchellville, Md., and nursing homes nationwide.

Games started after lunch. Their favorites were spades and bid whist. Usually, they played until evening. Unless the coronavirus was surging. Then, there were no games at all.

“It’s like you’re in prison, you get out, then bam, you’re back in it again,” said Dickens, who at times was so desperate for an outlet she sneaked into the activity room to play cards alone. She didn’t ask Cook, who has twice survived the virus, because she didn’t want to get her in trouble. (“If I’m going to do wrong, let me do wrong by myself.”)

“Thank Jesus,” Dickens said when administrator Barry Grofic told her this month that cards were again allowed, after being barred for most of the winter as the omicron variant swept through the 107-bed facility, and nursing homes across the nation. At the nationwide peak, there were nearly 50,000 cases and 1,526 deaths at nursing homes nationwide during a single week in January. At Villa Rosa, 11 residents — nine of them vaccinated — tested positive for the coronavirus last month, said Grofic, adding that thankfully almost all were asymptomatic.

Life at Villa Rosa, both women said, still feels far from “normal.” But the women — who are vaccinated and boosted — hope things will get better one day, if people get vaccinated and keep wearing their masks. They’ve been dreaming of an outing to the casino.

As their Friday afternoon game stretched on, Cook started to cough uncontrollably. It had happened at least once a day, every day, since her first bout of covid-19, she said. “You need some water?” Dickens asked, eyebrows raised in concern.

Cook took a sip from her Styrofoam cup. Then she reached for the deck, cut it and dealt the next hand.

— Rachel Chason







Cabdrivers took a hit during covid

Cabdrivers took a hit during covid

When the city began to shut down two years ago, Alfred Adedeji started using his taxi to deliver food rather than people. But running up to people’s homes to drop DoorDash deliveries proved to be a lot of exercise for the 68-year-old.

“It’s probably good for young folks,” he said.

So last April, when it looked like life might start moving again, he got back to regular taxi work. It was slow. Adedeji said he might wait at the taxi stand at Union Station for two hours for a meager fare.

Longtime drivers say the pandemic has sped up the decline of the city’s taxi industry, which has faced stiff competition from Uber and Lyft. There are about 1,600 active taxi licenses in the District, down from 3,760 in March 2020, according to data from the Department of For-Hire Vehicles.

But business has started picking up in the past few weeks. Adedeji was in that Union Station line again recently, during a lull between Amtrak arrivals.

Now, taxi drivers are contending with high gas prices. Adedeji said his 2014 Ford Taurus gets about only 14 miles per gallon and he has to fill up daily. He said a $1 taxi fare surcharge the District approved this week “doesn’t help much.”

And while masks are no longer required many places, federal rules still require them for taxi drivers and their passengers. Adedeji said it can be hard getting out-of-town visitors to wear one.

“I don’t bother them,” he said. “They say they don’t wear it where they come from.”

A train arrived and Adedeji pulled to the front of the line. He hauled the luggage of a man who had just arrived from New York into his trunk. It was a $12.33 fare. A 20 percent tip added about $2.50. Afterward, Adedeji returned to the station to join the back of the line again.

— Ian Duncan







Some conventions return

Hundreds of people flocked to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this week, paying up to $3,000 for an all-access pass to Satellite 2022. Some things can’t be done over Zoom.

Vendors from every facet of the industry converged — from regulatory compliance workers to people hawking satellite parts or technology that keeps the dishes free of snow. That, in combination with panel discussions and networking opportunities, was enough to draw international interest — even amid a pandemic.

“I love it! I’ve been high-fiving people all over the place!” said Martin Coleman, a 68-year-old consultant from the United Kingdom, who said his trip to the convention was his first overseas. He said he has saved money and is probably polluting less by moving more of his meetings with far-flung customers online, but that ultimately “the best ideas happen in a bar, with a beer.”

In this exhibition hall, booths were set up in grid formation, creating a sort of miniature pop-up city. And although they work on the cutting edge of technology, many vendors were relying on some old tricks to attract customers, including goodies and candy. Nearly every vendor had swag — whether it be tote bags, or pens, or tiny balsam wood airplanes.

Anne Cortez, 57, founder of the consulting firm Federal Strategies, stood near a high table covered with materials about her company — and tiny Dove brand chocolate hearts wrapped in foil. “I don’t want to in any way, shape or form to seem frivolous, because we take our work very seriously,” said Cortez, whose firm deals with the intricacies of federal regulations, “but people like chocolate.”

The city’s convention attendees bring in hundreds of millions of dollars, staying in hotels, patronizing restaurants, visiting museums and shopping. This year, Destination DC estimates that it will draw 20 “citywide” conventions — gatherings that generate at least 2,500 on their busiest nights — which is five times the number of last year. That number doesn’t include smaller conventions like Satellite.

Cortez and a colleague, both from Tucson, visited the stalwarts Jaleo and Zaytinya, two of D.C.’s well-known eateries.

Manuel Lobeira, CEO of Acorde Technologies in Spain, went to a Capitals game, and also purchased Wizards tickets but could not go because his plane was delayed. He planned to hit up some of his favorite spots: Fogo de Chao, Capital Grille and Founding Farmers. And like many of the attendees, he made time to visit the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, where he picked up two child-sized spacesuit costumes for his kids.

— Moriah Balingit







Punching back at the pandemic

They are not remotely in the same league, but Angelie Pham — a 5-foot-2, 46-year-old from Bethesda weighing in at 116 pounds — refused to wilt against her opponent, the professional featherweight boxer Sulaiman Segawa.

“Coach Sula,” as he is known, was conducting a practice drill with Pham last week at Urban Boxing Bethesda, pushing her to punch him anywhere she could. He stalked Pham around the ring, bending forward, then stepping back, egging her on.

Pham punched back repeatedly, jabbing him in the shoulders, the chest, the waist. It was a good thing the featherweight was wearing padded body armor: The mother of two spared no punishment.

Pham, who took up boxing three years ago, has always regarded herself as a fierce fighter. But she’s been ducking, weaving and launching uppercuts with a little more vigor ever since the studio went maskless late last month. Finally, she doesn’t feel like she’s suffocating or being blinded when the mask slides up her face and covers her eyes at the worst possible moment.

During the class, Pham joined three other students, all men: a colorectal surgeon from Bethesda, a steel company executive from Chevy Chase, Md., and a construction company project estimator from Northeast Washington. Only one person wore a mask — the doctor.

They have hated the masks. What good can they do in a sport where two people square off face-to-face dripping with sweat?

After class, everyone dashed out to return to work. Pham, though, knew there was a good chance she would encounter more sparring later in the day. She and her husband have a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. The children occasionally scream and fight. For this, Pham has a solution: a punching bag in the basement.

“I tell my kids, ‘When you want to punch someone for real, like your sister or brother, go to the basement and hit the bag and then come back,’ ” she said. “It only takes two or three minutes.”

— Ian Shapira







New commuters, old headaches for Metro

As many office workers emerge from their homes after two years of telework and head back to their offices, many of the places their work lives revolved around have changed — as has the subway system they were accustomed to for their commutes.

Service continues to suffer as Metrorail operates with a shortage of trains that began more than five months ago after a federal investigation uncovered a safety defect that affected 60 percent of Metro’s rail cars and forced them temporarily out of service. Instead of the shiny silver, modern 7000-series rail cars, commuters board trains decades older that arrive every 20 minutes on some lines.

While buses have been running about 70 percent full for much of the pandemic, Metrorail had been mired at about 20 percent for months — until two weeks ago, when ridership jumped above 33 percent.

The collision of increased passengers, a rail system forced to run limited service and a pandemic that remains a health hazard adds to the unease many consistent and returning riders feel.

Pauline Parnell has ridden Metro all through the pandemic, taking the Green Line from Prince George’s Plaza to the Shaw-Howard University station to get to Howard University Hospital, where she works as an environmental services technician.

Metro has been “pretty consistent” for her except earlier in the pandemic, when Metrorail cut operating hours to 11 p.m. — a half-hour before her shift ended. The temporary cutback, made to limit the number of front-line workers exposed to coronavirus risks, forced her to pay as much as $50 for Uber rides — money she said she had to earn by working overtime.

Since Metro restored service hours to midnight and 1 a.m., Parnell’s concerns shifted to the cleanliness of cars and her personal safety, riding mostly empty cars for months.

Now as rail cars fill back up, Parnell’s fear of the coronavirus increases.

“When it’s empty, you’re not feeling safe,” she said. “When you start to see more people, some cars get too full, right?”

— Justin George







St. Patrick's Day without a worry

St. Patrick’s Day without a worry

Krista Woods selected video and raised her phone high above the swaying crowd at Spanky’s Shenanigan’s in Leesburg as the cover band belted out “Wagon Wheel.”

Perched in front of the stage, Woods moved slowly in a circle as the camera captured the height of St. Patrick’s Day revelry.

There was a lot to take in. The bar hadn’t seen a crowd this big for the annual celebration of all things Irish since ... ever.

Smiles were everywhere. Shamrocks were pinned to the wall. Faces scrunched from the slow burn of liquor shots. Beer spilled and was swilled from plastic cups. Dad bods danced. TV screens showed the Kentucky men’s basketball team being upset in the NCAA Tournament. Patrons sang happy birthday to a 57-year-old.

“Play AC/DC!” a man shouted. The band obliged him a few songs later.

The Shenanigan’s staff spent weeks prepping for this night, packing walk-in coolers with beer and putting every hand on deck. The customers didn’t disappoint.

Bathroom lines were back, even for the men’s room, where old schoolmates bumped into one another and quickly caught up. Owner Azmi Zarou posted up in the kitchen to help expedite food and his general manager shook a cocktail shaker behind one of three bars. By the end of happy hour, eight Guinness kegs were kicked.

As Woods completed her video loop, she pulled down her phone and raised her hands again to join the dancing.

Her camera failed to capture one object common to pandemic life. Not a single mask appeared in view.

— Clarence Williams





Getting their kicks — and their snacks

In the artificial green grass oasis of Draper Drive Park in Fairfax City, two soccer fields pulsated with the movement of six simultaneous youth soccer practices Monday evening. Parents stood and chatted. Kids on the sidelines juggled balls on their feet, insulted each other’s hair and killed time until their own practices began.

It was a scene straight out of 2019. And everyone agreed that was the last time players, parents and coaches felt comfortable enough to do what they were doing Monday.

For the under-11 Fairfax Police Youth Club recreation league, it was the first time without masks for players on the sideline and parents, coaches and spectators, said coach Estuardo Rodriguez. Also gone were the cones and markers separating everyone’s water bottles and gear. “It’s just a lot more relaxed,” he said.

“There were a lot more concerns,” Rodriguez said, as a wayward ball rocketed past his head and off the goal post. “You had to be a little more aware. This time, it’s like a deep sigh.”

Sign-ups were way up for the FPYC soccer league. Coach Ken O’Donnell said his team of under-11 girls had gone from 12 to 14 players, with 11 of the previous 12 girls returning. ”Everyone’s coming back, everyone’s excited,” he said.

At practice, there were no masks in sight, on or off the fields. Parents and coaches both noted that the crowds of family members who had tended to stay away the past few seasons were back at last. So, too, were the post-game snacks.

Instead of teammates standing around munching chips and juice, “it was ‘Grab your snacks and leave!’ ” Rodriguez said. “Now the kids are feeling they’re less strained, and that by itself leads to a lot more enjoyment for the kids.” Rodriguez asked his players for suggestions for postgame snacks Monday.

— Tom Jackman







Unmasked and unbothered

Unmasked and unbothered

Joey Crenshaw, mask in his hand, took a seat at an outdoor table at Mission restaurant in Dupont Circle as he waited for his friends to arrive on a Friday evening. George Washington University law school students chatted at a happy hour upstairs. Patrons lined up to get in.

Crenshaw’s routine hasn’t changed a lot since the early months of the pandemic. He works from home and masks up when taking the Metro. He has twice tested positive for the coronavirus. But he also gets out to enjoy himself.

“I’m just living life as I can,” Crenshaw said.

Mission, too, had to adapt, closing at the outset of the pandemic and then limiting service to takeout and delivery before ultimately reopening with outdoor seating, said Reed Landry, Mission’s managing partner.

“It was a real tough time last year and a lot of us were worried,” Landry said, attributing some of Mission’s success to grants from the city that helped sustain restaurants during the pandemic.

Crenshaw took a call over the chatter of dinner conversations and blaring music. He chuckled. One of his friends had gone to Mission Navy Yard by mistake.

Another call. Crenshaw’s friend had arrived. As they waited for the others, they debated what drinks to order. An Orange Crush pitcher was appealing, but not part of a happy-hour deal.

“We’re just gonna go with the margarita,” Crenshaw finally decided. “No salt.”

— Omari Daniels







Girl Scouts prepared for a return

Girl Scouts prepared for a return

Bianca Gomez groaned when her mother awakened her at 7:45 a.m. on a recent Saturday. But Girl Scout duty called.

At Marymount University in Arlington, the 13-year-old filtered into the library auditorium with dozens of other girls as reggaeton music played overhead. They were greeted by cheery staff members, handing out bags of Cheetos, seating Scouts and taking song requests. Gomez, like most of the nearly 200 girls in attendance, wore a mask.

“It’s my first big event since everything happened, and I don’t know how to feel about it,” she said. “I’m excited, but at the same time I’m nervous.”

Saturday’s Encuentro de las Chicas Latinas event, where girls earned their “college knowledge” patch, included a panel discussion about college preparedness and a tour of the university’s campus. It was among the largest in-person events the Girl Scouts have hosted since they shifted to hybrid programming in 2020, and the first time the event has been held in person since 2019. The Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital Council serves more than 3,000 troops and 70,000 members across the region.

Bianca Gomez ultimately was happy to wake up early again. And her mother, Gabriela Gomez, was excited to see her daughter back in a group setting, connecting with other Scouts and finding some sense of normalcy.

“She’s nervous, but you know, we have to keep moving forward,” she said.

— Karina Elwood

