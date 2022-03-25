The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit last year overturned an earlier ruling from Trenga that called for a new trial. A three-judge panel said he had ordered a new trial without enough justification.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Trenga said he had reviewed the case again and come to the same conclusion.

“The strongest inference to be drawn from the evidence as a whole is that to the extent Turkey had recruited anyone as its agent, it was not Rafiekian, but Flynn because of his stature and his connections to then Presidential candidate Donald Trump,” Trenga wrote. “In fact, the recruitment of Flynn, to the exclusion of Rafiekian, is precisely what is reflected in” the evidence, he said, including classified evidence that was only summarized vaguely for the public.

In court documents, Flynn through his lawyers has said he was bullied and misled into his plea and had told the truth about his Turkish work. Flynn’s lawyers could not be reached immediately on Friday.