A 25-year-old man was slain in Alexandria on Wednesday in the city’s first homicide of the year, the Alexandria Police Department said.

Officers were called about 6:50 a.m. for a report of a person lying unresponsive in the bushes in the 4500 block of Raleigh Avenue, police said. Elijah Williams, of Alexandria, was found slain on the sidewalk near a residence in the area, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.