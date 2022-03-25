Battaglia enjoined the map from being used in this year’s primary and general elections in Maryland and ordered the General Assembly to redraw the map by March 30 — a furious deadline for what has often been a weeks-long process.

The case is undoubtedly headed for the Maryland Court of Appeals as this summer’s primary elections fast approach. And its outcome could have big consequences in the midterm elections both for Maryland and nationally as Democrats’ majority in Congress hangs by a thread.

Maryland’s congressional map — passed on an overwhelming party-line vote in December — created seven safe Democratic seats and put the state’s sole Republican incumbent in Congress, Rep. Andy Harris, in jeopardy by making the 1st district competitive.

Fair Maps Maryland, an anti-gerrymandering group aligned with Gov. Larry Hogan (R), said Battaglia’s ruling finally moves the state closer to ending partisan gerrymandering that has long favored Democrats.

“To call this a big deal would be the understatement of the century," the statement read. “Judge Battaglia’s ruling confirms what we have all known for years — Maryland is ground zero for gerrymandering, our districts and political reality reek of it, and there is abundant proof that it is occurring. Marylanders have been fighting for free and fair elections for decades and for the first time in our state’s shameful history of gerrymandering, we are at the precipice of ending it.”

While the Court of Appeals will have the ultimate say, Battaglia joins a growing cohort of state judges across the country who have been willing to take on partisan gerrymandering after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 said federal courts were not the proper avenue for those challenges. In the battle for control of Congress this November, both parties have used partisan gerrymandering to try to maximize their chances of winning the majority. But in high-stakes legal challenges, some state judges have put up roadblocks. State high courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania have thrown out maps they found impermissibly advantaged Republicans, while several other cases are pending.

Republican plaintiffs had argued that the congressional map — which passed the General Assembly on an overwhelming party-line vote in December — violated the Maryland Constitution’s protections of free speech, free and frequent elections and its equal protection clause.

Throughout the trial, witnesses for the Republican plaintiffs presented evidence that they said showed partisanship was the “dominant” consideration of map-drawers. Sean Trende, an elections analyst at RealClearPolitics, said the trend that he observed is that map-drawers apparently intended to “crack” the strength of Republican voters by spreading them out in heavily blue districts, where they are not likely to affect the outcome of an election. For example, map-drawers took Republican voters in Harford County out of the 1st District and put them in the blue 3rd District — while carving out blue Harford precincts near the Chesapeake Bay and keeping them in the 1st.

“It was plainly drawn with an intent to hurt the Republican Party’s chances of electing anyone in Congress,” said Trende, who most recently served as a special master tapped by the Virginia Supreme Court to redraw its congressional and legislative maps.

Robert Popper, an attorney with right-wing legal activism group Judicial Watch, urged the judge to take a “walks-like-a-duck” approach to evaluating the map. If several metrics the experts used indicate the map is a partisan gerrymander, it’s probably a partisan gerrymander, he said.

“Gerrymandering is altering electoral districts for partisan gain,” Popper said in his closing argument. “How does one prove it? A gerrymander is what it does.”

But the Maryland Attorney General’s Office repeatedly pointed out that there is nothing in the Maryland Constitution that forbids map-drawers from making political considerations when drawing maps, and that there is no way to determine if partisanship in a map is “extreme.”

Battaglia acknowledged on numerous occasions that that was the heart of the case — how much partisanship is too much?

But she ultimately still applied the state’s requirements for drawing legislative districts to the congressional districts to find that it is unconstitutional.

An expert witness for the state, Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University, argued that the congressional map was not a partisan gerrymander, and that there was nothing extreme about Maryland’s map. He pointed in part to the fact that if Democrats in the General Assembly “were intent on destroying a Republican district, they could have done that — but they didn’t.” While Biden would have won Harris’s district by just under 1 percentage point in 2020 under the new lines, Lichtman and others anticipate it still favors Harris. Lichtman said it’s “instructive” that the General Assembly chose not go further to make the 1st District safer for a Democrat.

“Isn’t that a little bit like arguing because they didn’t steal $100,000, they didn’t steal $50,000?” Popper retorted during cross-examination.

Republican plaintiffs are hoping the Maryland Court of Appeals will uphold Battaglia’s ruling. If the state’s high court agrees that Maryland engaged in partisan gerrymandering, that could upend how the Democratic-controlled General Assembly draws congressional maps in the future, possibly imposing new restraints that have never existed.

Maryland Democrats have often used their partisan advantage in the State House to draw maps favoring Democrats, and have admitted in past litigation to drawing the 2011 map to make it hard for a Republican to be elected in Maryland’s western 6th Congressional District. A federal judge famously remarked that the 2011 maps’ 3rd Congressional District resembled a “broken-winged pterodactyl lying prostrate across the state." But partisan-gerrymandering challenges to that map did not ultimately succeed.