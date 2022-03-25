No other details were released. It could not immediately be determined if Khalil lived at the Isherwood location.
Khalil is the second 16-year-old to be fatally shot in the District this year, the youngest victims of homicide thus far in 2022. DeShaun Francis of Alexandria was killed in February, when his mother said he was caught in crossfire while in a relative’s vehicle in Southeast Washington.
There have been 41 homicides in the District this year, an 11 percent increase over this time in 2021. Killings in D.C. last year surpassed 200 for the first time since 2003.