One of the drivers in a two-car crash in Aspen Hill has died of his injuries, Montgomery County police said Saturday.

Police said in a statement that Richards was driving a 2011 Audi T5 northbound on Georgia Avenue about 10 a.m. Wednesday when he struck a southbound vehicle turning left onto eastbound Hewitt Avenue. The impact with the oncoming vehicle — a 2015 Mercedes GLK350 — caused Richard’s vehicle to leave the road and hit a wooden utility pole.