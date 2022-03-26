Published histories of the Anne Arundel County town make no reference to Baldy’s connection to Pasadena and its name. Here’s what a writer for the Baltimore Sun wrote in 1990: “The prevailing, though undocumented, explanation is that when the Southern Land and Silk Association of Baltimore bought a large tract of land in 1888, the California-born wife of one of the owners persuaded her husband to name the farm after her hometown.”

“California-born wife?” Oh, that does not do Baldy justice. She was as bold as any man.

She did indeed come from that great land of reinvention: California. News of her Maryland business venture started cropping up in East Coast newspapers in April 1887.

“Money making for women!” read an ad in the Sun. “Silk culture pays from $300 to $1,000 per acre. From $50 to $250 will buy you a SILK FARM.”

Silk doesn’t grow on trees, of course. But mulberry leaves do. And that’s what silk worms eat. Baldy’s company — the aforementioned Southern Land and Silk Association — purchased farmland between Annapolis and Baltimore.

For $250, investors would receive 10 acres of land, 100 mulberry trees and a starter kit of silk worm eggs. The eggs would hatch and — fortified by fresh mulberry leaves — the worms would start spinning their cocoons. Before long you’d have several hundred pounds of silk threads, worth $5 per pound.

And you could do that every year, quickly recouping your investment.

Wrote the Capital newspaper of Annapolis: “The establishment of a permanent colony of silk growers in the State seems to be almost assured.”

If investors with the Southern Land and Silk Association had had access to a searchable publications database, they would have seen that in 1876, Baldy was a freelance bookseller in Los Angeles, peddling such titles as “Wife No. 19,” an expose of Mormon polygamy written by Ann Eliza Young.

A year later, Baldy was taking orders for custom portraits as a representative of the American Copying and Portrait Painting Company. In 1884, she was in Salt Lake City, performing as an “elocutionist.”

Baldy was a dues-paying member of the Southern California Horticultural Society, but in L.A., not Pasadena.

There was already a Pasadena, Calif., by this time. That word supposedly means “of the valley” in the Ojibwe language. The name was chosen in 1875 by the Indiana businessman who had developed the California town.

“Of the valley” may make more sense in California than in eastern Maryland, but there were no Ojibwe in California — or in Indiana. The developer had asked a missionary friend to translate the phrase. The missionary apparently knew only Ojibwe.

Answer Man suspects Baldy chose “Pasadena” because of its association with fertile California. In 1888, her Southern Land and Silk Association subdivided its new property into 300 plots. (Answer Man saw the plat at the Ann Arrundell County Historical Society’s Kuethe Library in Glen Burnie.) The grid of streets included Pasadena Avenue, Los Angeles Avenue and Baldy Avenue.

Despite being hyped in newspapers across the country — from the Boston Herald to New York’s Jewish Messenger — only about eight houses were ever built. It’s unlikely much silk was produced.

In February 1891, the Washington representative of Baldy’s Baltimore-based company — one Robert E. Clarke, himself a former elocutionist — suddenly disappeared, leaving behind an empty safe.

Baldy promised to get to the bottom of things. Instead, she skipped town.

In 1892, Baldy allegedly tried a different con. She moved to New York City and set up an office that guaranteed jobs in the new Grover Cleveland administration. For $20, applicants could pick any position they wanted and skip the civil service exam. This came to the attention of authorities.

The Evening Star wrote: “It is reported that she was the president … of a Maryland land investment concern not a great while ago which was going to return untold wealth to the investors, but which, it is hardly necessary to state, did not.”

In 1893, Baldy was arrested and jailed in New York City on a charge of grand larceny. Two men claimed they’d paid her for government jobs they’d never received. One newspaper described her as “a sharp-featured woman, about forty-seven years old, with a sallow complexion and black hair.”

On July 24, 1896, Baldy was arrested again. She’d advertised for secretaries, but applicants complained that not only did they not get jobs, they were forced to pay $2 for a subscription to a publication called the Golden Era.

On Oct. 6, 1896, the New York Journal ran a death notice for Elizabeth F. Baldy, indicating she had died on Oct. 13 at age 45. Included in the listing was the line “Baltimore papers please copy.”