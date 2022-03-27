D.C. police found the body of an adult male in the water near Key Bridge in Georgetown on Sunday morning, authorities said.The man’s name will not be released until authorities notify next of kin, police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightOfficers responded to a call just before 8:15 a.m. Sunday for a person in the water at the bridge near M Street NW, police said. As of midday Sunday, there was an ongoing investigation into the incident.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleMORE COVERAGE ON D.C.HAND CURATEDD.C. to drop coronavirus vaccination requirement to enter businessesNews•February 14, 2022How artist Jamilla Okubo would spend a perfect day in D.C.News•February 15, 2022Steep ridership losses will force changes to Metro service after pandemic, transit leaders sayNews•February 9, 2022View 3 more storiesChevronDownLoading...