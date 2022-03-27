After the questionnaire was released, the Republican National Committee sought to wield Jackson’s club membership against her credibility, citing it as one of “multiple groups that raise questions about her judgment and how she would rule on the Supreme Court.” The RNC referred to the Cosmos Club specifically as “a private D.C. club of the Washington elite.”

It’s true that the club, founded in 1878, has welcomed a number of high-society members during its long history, including presidents, diplomats and noted writers. But those familiar with the city’s “traditional” social scene know it as the long-standing club for the scholarly and well-accomplished. It’s a relic of old Washington, a place for members to gather, eat and celebrate.

And, like many other long-standing institutions, it also has an exclusionary past — a past that Jackson’s own membership, as a Black woman, underscores.