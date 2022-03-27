“I’ve been getting into it more recently,” he said. “I’ve been reading books on haiku and writing haiku related to the city.”
And so, for the first time ever, he entered my annual Springtime in Washington haiku contest. I’ve chosen Jonathan’s entry as the winner:
the hedge is singing!
sonorous and civilized . . .
a congress of birds
I like the susurration of that middle line, and the sly nod to the capital city in the last one. Our Congress of humans may not be sonorous and civilized these days, but perhaps it can learn from the birds.
Here are some of my other favorites. You will detect a few themes. Thank you to everyone who entered.
slowly one by one
he loses all his buttons
a melting snowman
— Sebastian Chrobak, Bielsko-Biala, Poland
Pink and white burst forth
A floral filibuster
Springtime in D.C.
— Curtis Ramsey-Lucas, Hyattsville
Milkweed peers above
young grass—can we all agree
on this green new deal?
— Daniel Horner, Washington
The meadow on fire!
No, but how these wildflowers
Are catching the sun
— Kerry Bank, Santa Fe, N.M.
Rows of pink ball gowns
Waltz along the Potomac
They outshine Dior.
— Jaynie Simmons, Washington
Flip-flops and parkas.
A wardrobe for early Spring's
Weather psychosis.
— Dan Jarrell, Alexandria
Dormant mower waits
for the first pull-start of spring
to cough blue-gray life
— Ryan Hess, College Park
News-weary, I sit
waiting for cherry blossoms
and get war instead
— Guy Beadie, Falls Church
Windy days in spring
Make our cherry blossoms fall
Like tears for Ukraine
— Nancy Gregory, Fairfax
Peepers in the creek
Drowned out by sounds of traffic
They sing for themselves
— Rich Newman IV, Hagerstown, Md.
Here comes a convoy
To disrupt Beltway travel
We do that ourselves
— Edie Espenshade, Columbia, Md.
Sycamore branches,
Bleached bones against flat blue sky;
Winter’s end promised
— Jayson Amster, Upper Marlboro
Endless variants...
Stuck on zombie carousel
Round and round we go!
— Vicki Elsbernd, Reston
Should I wear a mask?
Covid is not done with us.
We seem done with it.
— Lori Skalitzky, Crofton, Md.
Returning to work.
Maybe now? Maybe later?
Mostly not at all.
— Catherine Henry, Annandale
uninhabited
street life abated - but soon,
uninhibited
— Richard Bates, Greenbelt
Frenzied flowers dip
Arching as the warm wind whips
Perfume scented waves
— Kathy Cho, Fairfax
persistent robins
tug the threads from patchy snow—
unraveled blankets
— Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Fredericksburg, Va.
It’s twister season —
“Seek shelter,” says Cappucci —
But he opts to chase
— Alice Nodine, Hendersonville, N.C.
Buds sit tight and wait
On the edges of their seats
Anticipating
— Lisa Szymanski, Vienna
Adams Morgan Spring,
Cafes open, flowers bloom,
And the rats — sublime.
— Jim Pembroke, Washington
“Dreamy” in D.C.:
Words and weed waft through the air.
Now, ***that’s*** “selling smoke.”
— Sharon Neeman, Pardes Hanna, Israel
Haiku writer's trap:
Focusing on syllables,
Forgetting content.
— David Berry, Annandale