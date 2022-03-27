Jonathan English was walking down the street in his Northwest D.C. neighborhood — Sixteenth Street Heights — when he heard a bush ringing out with birdsong.

Haiku is not normally the form of writing Jonathan, 44, does — he’s a lawyer at HUD — but lately he’s been trying the form.

“I’ve been getting into it more recently,” he said. “I’ve been reading books on haiku and writing haiku related to the city.”

And so, for the first time ever, he entered my annual Springtime in Washington haiku contest. I’ve chosen Jonathan’s entry as the winner:

the hedge is singing!

sonorous and civilized . . .

a congress of birds

I like the susurration of that middle line, and the sly nod to the capital city in the last one. Our Congress of humans may not be sonorous and civilized these days, but perhaps it can learn from the birds.

Here are some of my other favorites. You will detect a few themes. Thank you to everyone who entered.

slowly one by one

he loses all his buttons

a melting snowman

Sebastian Chrobak, Bielsko-Biala, Poland

Pink and white burst forth

A floral filibuster

Springtime in D.C.

Curtis Ramsey-Lucas, Hyattsville

Milkweed peers above

young grass—can we all agree

on this green new deal?

Daniel Horner, Washington

The meadow on fire!

No, but how these wildflowers

Are catching the sun

Kerry Bank, Santa Fe, N.M.

Rows of pink ball gowns

Waltz along the Potomac

They outshine Dior.

Jaynie Simmons, Washington

Flip-flops and parkas.

A wardrobe for early Spring's

Weather psychosis.

Dan Jarrell, Alexandria

Dormant mower waits

for the first pull-start of spring

to cough blue-gray life

Ryan Hess, College Park

News-weary, I sit

waiting for cherry blossoms

and get war instead

Guy Beadie, Falls Church

Windy days in spring

Make our cherry blossoms fall

Like tears for Ukraine

Nancy Gregory, Fairfax

Peepers in the creek

Drowned out by sounds of traffic

They sing for themselves

Rich Newman IV, Hagerstown, Md.

Here comes a convoy

To disrupt Beltway travel

We do that ourselves

Edie Espenshade, Columbia, Md.

Sycamore branches,

Bleached bones against flat blue sky;

Winter’s end promised

Jayson Amster, Upper Marlboro

Endless variants...

Stuck on zombie carousel

Round and round we go!

Vicki Elsbernd, Reston

Should I wear a mask?

Covid is not done with us.

We seem done with it.

Lori Skalitzky, Crofton, Md.

Returning to work.

Maybe now? Maybe later?

Mostly not at all.

Catherine Henry, Annandale

uninhabited

street life abated - but soon,

uninhibited

Richard Bates, Greenbelt

Frenzied flowers dip

Arching as the warm wind whips

Perfume scented waves

Kathy Cho, Fairfax

persistent robins

tug the threads from patchy snow—

unraveled blankets

Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Fredericksburg, Va.

It’s twister season —

“Seek shelter,” says Cappucci —

But he opts to chase

Alice Nodine, Hendersonville, N.C.

Buds sit tight and wait

On the edges of their seats

Anticipating

Lisa Szymanski, Vienna

Adams Morgan Spring,

Cafes open, flowers bloom,

And the rats — sublime.

Jim Pembroke, Washington

“Dreamy” in D.C.:

Words and weed waft through the air.

Now, ***that’s*** “selling smoke.”

Sharon Neeman, Pardes Hanna, Israel

Haiku writer's trap:

Focusing on syllables,

Forgetting content.

David Berry, Annandale