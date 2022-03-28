While the general election is in November, the June 21 Democratic primary in this deep-blue city typically determines the winners. Candidates across all races have spent recent months knocking on doors to drum up support and acquire needed signatures from D.C. residents to make it on the ballot.

But even if they were deemed eligible Monday, candidates are still subject to potential challenges from other candidates and residents who might claim that they failed to meet the qualifications to be on the ballot. The elections board will make its final ballot determination April 25, notwithstanding any challenges that go to court.

Bowser, who is seeking a third term, will appear on the ballot along with two members of the D.C. Council who are first-time mayoral candidates: Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) and Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8). James Butler, a former advisory neighborhood commissioner who unsuccessfully ran against Bowser in the 2018 mayoral primary, also qualified for the ballot, while several others who launched preliminary bids for mayor did not submit the signatures to qualify.

Four Democrats will appear on the ballot for attorney general, including Kenyan R. McDuffie, who represents Ward 5 on the D.C. Council, and attorneys Ryan Jones, Bruce Spiva and Brian Schwalb.

Of the six council seats on the ballot in June, only one race will be uncompetitive: nobody filed to run against incumbent Charles Allen (D-Ward 6).

Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) faces a challenge from advisory neighborhood commissioner Erin Palmer, and Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) faces challenges from commissioner Sabel Harris and former police officer Salah Czapary.

A wave of candidates had expressed interest in running against Anita Bonds (D-At Large), who is seeking a third full term on the council. While not all of them submitted signatures, many did qualify for the ballot: former shadow representative Nate Fleming, commissioners Lisa Gore and Bradley Thomas, former commissioner Leniqua’dominique Jenkins and Dexter Williams, a former staffer for Robert White.

And two open council seats, due to Mary M. Cheh’s retirement and McDuffie’s decision to run for attorney general, each drew a wide field.

Nine Democrats will seek the Ward 3 seat: current and former commissioners Ben Bergmann, Deirdre Brown, Beau Finley and Matthew Frumin; Palisades community leader Tricia Duncan; high school senior Henry Cohen; council staffer Eric Goulet; Ward 3 Democrats chair Phil Thomas; and D.C. Public Library trustee Monte Monash.

In Ward 5, former council member Vincent B. Orange will seek a return to office, competing against Ward 5 Democrats chair Gordon-Andrew Fletcher, former Bowser appointee Faith Gibson Hubbard, former teacher and professional basketball player Gary “To-To” Johnson, State Board of Education president Zachary Parker, Art Lloyd and Kathy Henderson, an activist who has campaigned for council multiple times before.

The D.C. Board of Elections is also still working to determine whether the backers of Initiative 82, the renewed effort to raise the District’s base minimum wage for tipped workers, met the threshold for signatures for the measure to qualify for the primary ballot.

As proposed, the initiative would raise the city’s tipped minimum wage of about $5 per hour to meet the standard minimum wage, which is $15.20 per hour, by 2027. Its backers said in February they had obtained more than 26,000 signatures — equal to 5 percent of the city’s registered voters — needed for the measure to appear on the ballot in June. (A similar proposal was passed by 55 percent of D.C. voters in 2018 but was later repealed by the D.C. Council).

But in meetings in the past week, election officials said that while the initiative’s backers met the citywide signature threshold, it is unclear if they met a legal requirement to get signatures from at least 5 percent of voters in five of the city’s eight wards.

The Elections Board said the group got valid signatures from at least 5 percent of registered voters in wards 1, 2, 3 and 4, but failed to meet that benchmark in wards 5, 7 and 8 — leaving Ward 6 in question.