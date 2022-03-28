The group said in its post that “often times the first clutch of a newly mated pair is not viable.”

DC8 didn’t survive the first 24 hours. Oftentimes the first clutch of a newly mated pair is not viable. We will continue to watch for a pip on the second egg. Remember this is a wild nest. Graphic content can occur as nature takes its own course. Viewer discretion is advised. 😢 — Mr. P & Lotus (@naeaglecam) March 26, 2022

In an email, Autumn Canaday — a spokeswoman at the USDA — said the first eaglet “died sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.”

Then there was some good news.

The Twitter account posted a message Sunday saying DC9, as the other bald eagle egg is called, was “in the process of pipping!”

By early Monday, eagle experts reported there was “a definite Pip!” in a Twitter message.

The eaglets’ parents — Mr. P, whose full name is Mr. President and Lotus, short for “Lady of the United States” — were seen in other views from the 24/7 eagle web cameras incubating the nest of the remaining egg and eating fish over the weekend.

The first eaglet had started to hatch on Friday and fully hatched Saturday before dying. The second eaglet is expected to fully hatch within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Five-year-old Lotus, a first-time mom, laid one of the eggs Feb. 17 and the other three days later. Eagles take turns incubating eggs, which hatch after about 34 to 36 hours.

Eagles grow fast: They reach their full size 13 weeks after hatching. The webcams give the public a rare chance to see what happens inside the nest, according to Dan Rauch, a wildlife biologist for the District.

Mr. P and Lotus made their nest in an 80-foot tall tulip poplar tree at the massive arboretum property. Their nest is one of 20 in the D.C. region, according to Rauch.

Mr. P and Lotus got together after Mr. P’s first partner, the First Lady, left the nest for good in February 2021. Eagle experts were thrilled when Mr. P and the First Lady showed up at the arboretum because it was the first time since 1947 that there had been a nest at the site.

The couple had seven eaglets hatch at the nest since 2015. Their last one hatched in 2018 but died of West Nile virus. They then had troubles producing offspring for three seasons and eventually the First Lady left the nest and Lotus moved in. She and Mr. P have so far proven to be a good pair and good parents, Rauch said.

Bald eagles have made a comeback across the country. They had been decimated by harmful pesticides, poor water quality and loss of habitat, experts said. But they’ve adapted and now make their nests in more suburban and urban areas.