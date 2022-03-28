The group said in its post that “often times the first clutch of a newly mated pair is not viable.” The eaglet’s cause of death is not known, according to officials at the U.S. Arboretum.

DC8 didn’t survive the first 24 hours. Oftentimes the first clutch of a newly mated pair is not viable. We will continue to watch for a pip on the second egg. Remember this is a wild nest. Graphic content can occur as nature takes its own course. Viewer discretion is advised. 😢 — Mr. P & Lotus (@naeaglecam) March 26, 2022

In an email, Autumn Canaday — a spokeswoman at the U.S. Department of Agriculture — said the first eaglet “died sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Then there was some good news.

Advertisement

The Twitter account posted a message Sunday saying DC9, as the other bald eagle egg is called, was “in the process of pipping!”

By early Monday, eagle experts reported there was “a definite Pip!” in a Twitter message.

The eaglets’ parents — Mr. P, whose full name is Mr. President, and Lotus, short for “Lady of the United States” — were seen in other views from the 24/7 eagle Web cameras incubating the nest of the remaining egg and eating fish over the weekend.

The first eaglet had started to hatch Friday and fully hatched Saturday before dying. The second eaglet is expected to fully hatch within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Susan Greeley, a wildlife manager at the arboretum, said in a statement on Monday that the operators of the eagle cameras had started to notice that DC8, the first eaglet, was “not acting in a normal way” after it had hatched. She said, “it had not lifted its head, sat up, nor [extended] its toes, which would be an automatic function in order for it to sit up.”

Advertisement

Greeley said it was also noticed that the first eaglet’s breathing “seemed to have become less noticeable” Saturday morning. “Soon afterward,” she said, “we were able to confirm that DC8 was indeed dead.”

Mr. P moved “DC8 away from DC9′s unhatched egg and the female would periodically move it back,” according to Greeley. She said Mr. P “tried to bury the remains” but on Sunday afternoon Lotus ate them. Greeley said this is “not unusual” behavior for eagles and it can “serve as a way to keep the nest clean” and free of predators and pests.

Story continues below advertisement

Greeley said DC8′s “cause of death is unknown” but there is some speculation that there “could have been a naturally occurring congenital problem, a genetic issue received from either parent, or since the eaglet had a long and difficult hatch, it could have succumbed from general fatigue.”

Advertisement

“Without studying the remains, the cause is unknown and should not nor cannot be attributed to one cause over another,” Greeley said.

Five-year-old Lotus, a first-time mom, laid one of the eggs Feb. 17 and the other three days later. Eagles take turns incubating eggs, which hatch after about 34 to 36 days.

Eagles grow fast: They reach their full size 13 weeks after hatching. The webcams give the public a rare chance to see what happens inside the nest, according to Dan Rauch, a wildlife biologist for the District.

Mr. P and Lotus made their nest in an 80-foot-tall tulip poplar tree at the massive arboretum property. Their nest is one of 20 in the D.C. region, according to Rauch.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. P and Lotus got together after Mr. P’s first partner, the First Lady, left the nest for good in February 2021. Eagle experts were thrilled when Mr. P and the First Lady showed up at the arboretum because it was the first time since 1947 that there had been a nest at the site.

The couple had seven eaglets hatch at the nest since 2015. Their last one hatched in 2018 but died of West Nile virus. They then had troubles producing offspring for three seasons, and eventually the First Lady left the nest and Lotus moved in. She and Mr. P have so far proved to be a good pair and good parents, Rauch said.

Advertisement

Bald eagles have made a comeback across the country. They had been decimated by harmful pesticides, poor water quality and loss of habitat, experts said. But they’ve adapted and now make their nests in more suburban and urban areas.