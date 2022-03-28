Police also announced Monday they are offering a $40,000 reward for helping locate Joel Mosso Merino, 27, who they suspect in Choi’s slaying and is believed to have fled Virginia. Police said he was last seen in the Atlanta area but could be anywhere.

“Joel Merino is Fairfax County’s most wanted and he is on the run,” Fairfax County police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said at the news conference.

Choi was last seen at the home she shared with Merino in the Kingstowne area of Fairfax County on March 5, police said. The next day, friends went to Choi’s home, but she did not answer the door and she missed several appointments, police said.

Friends contacted police, who searched Choi’s home, police said. Choi’s home appeared to be in order, except sheets were missing from a bedroom. Choi and Merino were seen together on video on the evening of March 5 and detectives determined that they may have argued, police said.

Investigators think Merino may have struck Choi and killed her inside their Fairfax County home. They think he then transported Choi’s body to Piscataway Park on the Potomac River.

On March 7, police located a vehicle in D.C. that Merino was said to be driving on the night of Choi’s disappearance. Inside, they found evidence that Choi had been harmed. Police declined to describe what they uncovered.

Choi was an operations manager at a real estate firm, her employer said. Choi also was an avid pool player. A friend said she had broken up with Merino several weeks before her slaying.

Police said they later determined that Merino spent a significant amount of time at Piscataway Park in Prince George’s County on the night that Choi disappeared, prompting searches there.

Minna Choi, Hannah’s sister, said at the news conference Monday that the discovery of her sister’s body brought some closure to the family, but she pleaded with the public to help find her killer.