“This is my life,” the 33-year-old guitarist says. “I live for live music. It’s my outlet, whether I'm playing a show or seeing a show.”

The high-energy jam band was born in College Park when Schon and singer Greg Ormont met in their freshman year dorm. “We instantly connected over our love of music and having a good time,” says Schon, who interned with D.C. promoter IMP during college. A psychology 101 textbook entry on B.F. Skinner’s successful experiment to train pigeons to play table tennis inspired the band’s name; they found their first drummer through a history of rock class; and their bassist joined because he lived in the house where they practiced.

Now the Baltimore band — an improv-heavy blend of the jam bands Schon would see in college, mixed with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and classic rock touchpoints — hosts its own annual camping festival, Domefest in Ohio, and on April 8 will release its latest album “Perspective,” which was recorded at Wright Way Studios in Charm City. (Keeping things local, they filmed a video for the single “Elephante” at the site of Ellicott City’s Enchanted Forest.)

“The whole album is a big perspective on who we are as a band,” Schon says. “It gives a whole overarching view in a way. We want people to listen to the album and think of all the positives in life. That’s our goal as a band: to have people see the brighter side of things and pull people into the moment.”

During the pandemic, Schon has constantly looked on the bright side: Pigeons was one of the first bands to live-stream crowdless shows in 2020, and they quickly pivoted to drive-in and socially distanced gigs. Schon also got married with a scaled-down celebration in August 2020; and he and his wife, Kathleen, had a baby girl named Lily a year later.

For his Baltimore-centric dream day, Schon and his wife will do some of their favorite things: hiking, exploring museums, eating sushi and visiting some of his college concert haunts.

I’d start the day off with a home-cooked breakfast and a RUNA energy tea. I’ve been hooked on their teas for years. My wife, the whole band — it is our pre-show ritual. It’s how we survive day six in a row on tour. We’re making a bowl of cheese grits with some sausage or bacon. That sounds good.

This is a nice late-spring day, not too hot, but a warm morning. If it rains, it’ll be a nice mist. We’ll head to Harpers Ferry and hit the Maryland Heights Trail for a nice hike with my wife and my dog, Bowie. The grandparents are watching the baby. There would be no one on the trail, we would have the whole place to ourselves. It’s a challenging hike, but it’s not going to leave you exhausted for the day. It’s a good workout and there’s beautiful views at the top. You get a great view of the river at the end. The key is soaking in nature. I love running into wildlife on trails. Hiking helps center me. Bowie’s got endless energy. He’s my hiking buddy. He got hundreds of miles’ worth during the pandemic. After that we go to unwind with some kayaking in Harpers Ferry on the Shenandoah and the Potomac.

We’ll get back to Baltimore and go to Clavel mezcaleria. That’s a favorite spot of ours. I don’t even know if they’re open for lunch, but on a dream day, they’re open. I’d get some tacos for sure: cochinita, huitlacoche and barbacoa. They’re the best tacos. I’d probably get a Topo Chico to drink.

Next we’ll go to the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore. It’s one of my favorite museums because it’s full of super eccentric, modern art. The important thing, though, is that we absolutely have to stop at the gift shop, because it’s one of the most fun gift shops anywhere. I’ve got so many goofy, weird things from there that end up becoming stage props. My wife loves museums, so we definitely go to museums when we’re traveling.

We’ll do happy hour at Union Craft Brewing in Baltimore. I’ve played there a few times with other bands. I’d be drinking a Blackwing black lager. That’s my favorite beer of theirs and one of my favorite beers in general. It’s light and it’s low in alcohol but huge in flavor. It doesn’t have too smoky of a taste for being a black lager. Union is a great local brewery. They love live music, they have shows indoors and outdoors, and good people work there. My wife and I go there a lot.

For dinner we’d go to Chiyo Sushi. It’s right by my house in Mount Washington, and I’m obsessed. They have the best special rolls. I would get the Orioles roll, a fancy roll, a tunasabi, seaweed salad and miso soup. They make really good tempura fish, and everything is extremely fresh. It’s our special-occasion place.

After dinner, we’re obviously going to see live music — without any question. My two favorite venues in the area are the 8x10 in Baltimore and 9:30 Club in D.C. We’re going to an early show at 8x10 to see the Bridge. That’s kind of the Baltimore family band. That’s basically their venue. When I would go to see shows all the time, I would go see the Bridge at 8x10 — I’ve seen them more than 100 times since high school. All of our favorite people and friends would be there. I would jump up for a song; I’ve played with the Bridge a lot. Every time I’m at a show, I always want to play a little bit.

