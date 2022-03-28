A man was fatally stabbed in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road, Prince George's County police said. (iStock)A man was slain early Monday morning in the Lanham area, Prince George’s County police said.Officers responded about 1:20 a.m. for a reported stabbing in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road, police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightPolice said they found a man inside an apartment with trauma to the upper body.He was pronounced dead at the scene.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...