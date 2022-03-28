The newest iteration reverses a change that made Democrats more competitive in the state’s lone Republican congressional district, according to someone who helped draft the map, which is due to the judge by 9 a.m. Thursday. A single virtual public hearing on the changes is slated for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was not clear Monday afternoon whether the public will able to participate.

Last week, Anne Arundel County Senior Judge Lynne A. Battaglia became the first judge in state history to strike down a redistricting map on the grounds that it was illegally partisan, siding with the Republicans who challenged it.

Battaglia said the original map violated the state constitution’s equal protection, free speech and free elections clauses. It also ran afoul of state guidelines for drawing new boundaries because the districts were not compact, among other reasons.

The new version addresses that in part: It removes the Democrat-leaning Annapolis area from the 1st District that primarily consists of the Republican-leaning counties on the Eastern Shore, according to the person who helped draw the map, speaking on the condition of anonymity because it is not publicly available. The original map used the Bay Bridge to connect the regions, thereby diluting the concentration of Republicans on the Eastern Shore.

The legislature’s presiding officers have defended the original map as meeting “the letter of the law.” The lawmakers took weeks last year crafting map options and holding public hearings to redraw boundaries after the 2020 census. On Monday, they said in a statement that the new map “is contingent on the loss of an appeal.”

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh’s office, which defends actions of state lawmakers, would not say whether it will appeal the ruling. However, spokesperson Raquel Coombs said the legislature’s fast-tracked map would not interfere or impact any decision to appeal the ruling.

The House Republican caucus wrote a letter Monday asking the legislature to adopt the map drawn by a citizen committee created by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

“Rather than formulate another map whose genesis can be hidden under the dark cloak of ‘legislative privilege’ as the previous plan was, the General Assembly should adopt what is — quite literally — the will of the governed. The map created by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission is ready to go. It has been vetted through nearly a year-long process with input from all regions of the state,” said the letter, which was released after Democrats had already drawn a new map.