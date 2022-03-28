Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who campaigned in 2014 on reducing retiree tax burdens, described the deal as “major and long-overdue relief.”

Democrats who control the General Assembly said the moves would protect those most hurt by rising inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

“This bipartisan agreement helps hundreds of thousands of seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling with inflation and puts families on a stronger footing as they buy necessities and pay for child care or college,” House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) said.

Advertisement

Hogan and legislative leaders have negotiated for weeks on how to spend an unprecedented $7.5 billion surplus caused by unexpected economic growth, particularly among the state’s wealthy, and an infusion of federal stimulus money. Part of the cash paid for the 30-day gas tax reprieve that began 10 days ago.

The vast majority of the surplus has been stashed in various state savings accounts, including $2.1 billion in a “rainy day” fund and $800 million to help pay for a costly, planned overhaul of public schools. Another $700 million went to various infrastructure projects.

Story continues below advertisement

The tax cut deal represented the final major piece of the state’s $58.5 billion budget negotiations, though lawmakers are still finalizing other details this week.

“We kept the tax relief focused on the people who really need it,” House Majority Leader Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery) said, referring to seniors and working families. “They’re the people whose incomes aren’t growing.”

Advertisement

The retiree tax cut is the most costly element of the tax cut package — amounting to 83 percent of the annual cost. Hogan had pushed for that piece, and his office holds power over how much of the surplus the state could spend each year.

Democrats proposed more-modest tax cuts, and also funneled spending to an array of programs, including cash for child-care providers, expanding dental coverage for poor residents and reducing the backlog in resources for children with autism.

Story continues below advertisement

The new tax break for people age 65 and older has an income cap, granting a $1,000 break on tax bills for single people earning $100,000 or less and a $1,750 tax break on bills for couples earning $150,000 or less. People earning more than those thresholds receive nothing.

The credit is not refundable, so people who owe less than $1,000 in taxes would not get extra cash back. In the event of a severe recession, the tax benefit for seniors would be reduced.

Advertisement

The sales tax exemption also applies to children’s car seats, baby bottles, supplies for diabetics and other medical devices. It would lower the out-of-pocket expenses for those items by 6 percent, which advocates say would make a meaningful difference to cash-strapped families as inflation grows. The consumer price index, last measured in Maryland for March, rose by 9.3 percent over the past 12 months.

Story continues below advertisement

The other major piece of the tax cut deal gives more cash back to employers who already participate in the federal Work Opportunity Tax Credit incentive program. The long-standing federal program gives up to $9,600 for hiring a worker who faced a barrier to employment, including being a veteran, an ex-felon, on public food-assistance programs or unemployed for a long time.

The new Maryland program would boost that incentive by 50 percent, adding another $4,800 in state cash for each qualified worker.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) described the deal as focused on helping the state’s economy and resident’s health.