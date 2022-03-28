In a statement, the U.S. Secret Service said a person was arrested and charged with making felony threats, unlawful entry and making a false report.

The statement did not describe the package nor did it elaborate on what conduct led to the arrest or the charges. The person’s name was not released pending a review of the case by prosecutors, the statement said.

If prosecutors follow through on charges, the person arrested could make a court appearance on Tuesday, and additional details of the incident would be made public.